WASHINGTON – U.S. Justice Chief John Roberts will be a central figure in Donald Trump’s ongoing presidency drama in the coming months. He will preside over a ruling on the Senate’s opposition, while the Supreme Court he heads will rule on a titanic scramble over the president’s efforts to keep his financial records secret.

The upcoming impeachment trial will focus on allegations that Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment on December 18, paving the way for the Republican-led Senate trial.

Roberts, reserved and mild-mannered, 64, will have the largely symbolic role of chair, with senators receiving crucial votes.

But it’s in the sandy corridors of the Supreme Court across the street from the Capitol Building, hidden by TV cameras, where Roberts enjoys real power. Known for his cautious approach to major issues, he holds one of only nine votes that will decide by the end of June whether Trump’s financial records can be disclosed to Democratic-led congressional committees and a state prosecutor. New York.

Court rulings in those cases – on the power of Congress and local prosecutors to investigate a sitting president – will set precedents that could affect not only Trump but also future presidents.

The objection trial will be an unusual and potentially uncomfortable period for the low-key Roberts, who prefers to fly under the radar even though he has sailed the conservative majority court in a rightward direction for half a decade.

“My guess is that the boss doesn’t want to make history himself,” said Sarah Binder, a researcher at the Brookings Institution non-partisan.

Roberts declined to comment. During a rare public appearance in New York in September, Roberts appeared concerned about Washington’s hyperpartisan policy under Trump.

“When you live in a polarized political environment, people tend to see everything in those terms. It’s not like we work in court, “he said.

Those who know Roberts, including former law clerks, say he would take his role seriously and, as a historical record, he will likely read in previous convictions of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

WASHINGTON INSIDE

Roberts, a conservative nominated by Republican President George W. Bush, has a reputation in Washington as a traditional conservative and a strong defender of the Supreme Court as an independent branch of government.

In a remarkably priceless promotion, he served in the administration of Republican President Ronald Reagan before becoming one of the most prominent Supreme Court lawyers in the city. Bush nominated him to the federal appeals court in Washington in 2003 before selecting him for the post of chief justice two years later.

Roberts is often seen as an upstart in his judicial philosophy, aware of the fact that the Supreme Court jeopardizes its legitimacy if its 5-4 conservative majority is characterized as too aggressive in moving the law to the right.

However, he has consistently voted with his conservative colleagues on issues such as gay rights, abortion, religious freedom and gun rights. But in 2012, he broke the ranks and cast a decisive vote to support the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, the internal achievement of Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature.

Earlier this year, he again sided with court liberals after the court ruled 5-4 against the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Roberts clashed with Trump more directly in November 2018 when he took the unusual step of issuing a statement in defense of the federal judiciary after Trump repeatedly criticized judges who had ruled against his administration.

Cases regarding Trump’s financial records, with judgments taken by the end of June, put Roberts sober and bombastic Trump on another collision course.

Legal experts have said that Trump, who unlike previous presidents has refused to issue his tax returns, is making broad assertions of presidential power that could impose new boundaries on Congress’s ability to enforce information-seeking leaflets. about the president.

If this is a close call, Roberts could cast the deciding vote.

At the Senate trial in January, Roberts’ role as presiding officer is largely limited to keeping the process on track. However, Roberts may be required to decide whether certain witnesses should be called.

If the majority of senators disagree with a ruling he makes, they can vote to overturn his decision.

At the 1999 impeachment trial of Clinton, Chief Justice William Rehnquist had “relatively little to do,” said Neil Richards, who was present as one of Rehnquist’s law clerks and is now a professor at the University School of Law of Washington at St. Louis.

“I think Chief Justice Roberts is likely to approach his role … the way he has approached his judicial career thus far: Doing his best to be impartial, doing his best to maintain the dignity of his judicial office, “Richards added.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley. Additional reporting by Jan Wolfe and Andrew Chung; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

