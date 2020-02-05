advertisement

WASHINGTON – Just hours before his expected acquittal on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to go face-to-face with his accusers and defenders in Congress, mocking Democratic health care proposals and demanding Sh’s economy. Reaches Out

Verbal fireworks were possible during what was expected to be a speech that lasted over an hour.

“We will never let socialism destroy American health care!” Trump would say at 9 p.m. EST speech, according to excerpts released by the White House.

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed fully government-run health care plans, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans receive medical insurance from their employers.

The lack of a health care plan, however, has left him open to criticizing that he has not done enough work to find a way to reduce the rising insurance costs that burden middle-class Americans.

Trump’s appearance in the U.S. House of Representatives will put him face-to-face with Democratic House lawmakers, who approved impeachment articles against him in December. The Republican-led Senate is expected to release the Republican president on charges Wednesday.

Parts of the speech did not mention the controversy. Instead, Trump had to offer an upbeat portrayal of his presidency in hopes of persuading Americans to give him another four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the American Fall mentality and refused to diminish America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unthinkable just a short while ago, and we are never going back!” It had to say Trump, according to the excerpts.

He said his vision “shows how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society – one where every citizen can join America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can participate in America’s extraordinary rise. “.

(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Lisa Lambert and Jeff Mason; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Howard Goller)

