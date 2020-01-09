advertisement

EDMONTON – Alberta doctors say they have not ruled out a court challenge to changes to the government’s billing rule, which doctors say could have a profound effect on patient care.

Dr Christine Molnar, head of the Alberta Medical Association, says the litigation is not preferred, but all options should be kept open during ongoing talks with the province.

“I really don’t think a legal solution is the answer, (but) we obviously have a loyal responsibility to our members to support and protect them, and we will use every tool available to do it,” Molnar said Thursday in an interview.

The province is set to impose new rules that bind payments as long as a doctor sees a patient.

Right now, doctors charge $ 41 as a base fee for each patient visit, no matter how long the visit lasts.

The province added an extra fee a decade ago to recognize that some patients have multiple or complex issues to diagnose and doctors must be compensated for overly long visits.

Once the visits are over the past 15 minutes, the doctors can add another 10 minutes and bill the province another $ 18, bringing the total fee to $ 59.

Government officials say they are seeing numbers suggesting that doctors are abusing additional fees. They also suggest that 15 minutes is not enough time to determine if a patient has complex needs.

So as of February 1, the province says the extra charge will not start until the 25-minute mark.

The medical association, in its written response to the government sent late last year, said the change would only cut $ 200m from the bottom for doctors and raised doubts about the viability of rural and family doctors’ practices.

“We have community practices that are very effective and efficient and they are being threatened by these changes,” Molnar said.

“I have heard from them that they may not be applicable. Some people have told me they are going to rest because they refuse to practice the so-called 10-minute drug.”

Ten-minute medicine refers to some doctors who have posted signs in their clinics informing that patient visits will soon be limited to 10 minutes to make up for lack of funding when new rules begin.

Asked if this violates a doctor’s basic oath to put the patient first, Molnar said: “I can’t tell the doctors what to do. Look at it this way. If they go bankrupt and can’t practice, they won’t be a doctor there.

“They’re not very happy about it. That’s why they’re fainting.”

She said there may be a small number of doctors abusing the extra fees, “but it’s certainly not a major component as far as we can tell from our data.”

The additional fees, known as complex modifiers, are one of 11 changes the government told the AMA in November that it wants to make throughout the spring to reduce costs and improve care.

Other changes include reducing double billing for the upper part, ending duplicate billing for the diagnostic imaging, and shutting down as many patients as a doctor can see and bill in a day.

The medical association has specific concerns about the changes. But in its written response, the AMA said that in general the government is in disputed legal territory imposing them.

A legal analysis provided to the group said the proposed changes come to a “final conclusion” because the government knows it has to negotiate financial matters at the negotiating table.

The AMA estimates the changes could reduce doctors’ income by about $ 400m a year, cuts he says would be much deeper than the austerity measures imposed by the Ralph Klein government in the 1990s.

Alberta is paying $ 5.3 billion this year for doctors.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020

