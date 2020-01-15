advertisement

When it’s cool outside, it’s not uncommon to ask for conveniences like pasta, meat dishes, casseroles, and rich desserts.

While comfort foods often get a bad name (delicious mac and cheese!), Local nutritionists say there are many ways to enjoy hearty meals without the calories and high fat content.

“Some of my favorite foods in winter are chilies, hearty soups and crock pot dishes. If you prepare these dishes, you can make them less guilty by choosing lean and vegetable protein such as top-round or sirloin pieces from beef and chicken – or turkey breast, tofu, tempeh, nuts, lentils or various beans, “said Cassandra Hucaluk, dietician at ShopRite in Stroudsburg. “You can also use whole grains like quinoa, whole wheat pasta, bulgur or barley to boost fiber, vitamins and minerals.”

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

“I’m a big fan of creativity with different versions of night oats. It’s also fun to make egg muffins or protein omelets with fresh vegetables like mushrooms and onions,” said Hacaluk. “Another idea is to experiment with low-sugar fruit and yogurt. It’s about being creative and finding ways to keep your morning meal delicious and nutritious.”

According to Hucaluk, soups are the perfect way to warm up on a cold winter day. Best of all, they are filling and can replace an entire meal.

“When it’s cold outside, soup is great for warming up. Most soups can almost always be prepared in large quantities and enjoyed for the week, or you can freeze them in smaller quantities and take them out when needed. There are so many different types of soups that you can make a different soup every week without running out of ideas.If you’re making a soup or chili from scratch, you should put on a broth without salt or broth. Reduce the sodium content in your dish Compared to a normal broth. You can always season with salt and herbs to season it as you like. “

You can still enjoy basic foods like baked ziti and lasagna by experimenting with different products.

“With so many new and interesting products on the market these days, brightening traditional recipes with” pasta alternatives “is easier than ever,” said Hucaluk. “For example, you can try preparing these pasta dishes with pasta that has a higher nutritional value, such as chickpea pasta, whole grain pasta, or vegetable-based pasta. Portion is also key. Enjoy these foods in appropriate portion sizes and combine them with one Salad to make sure you enjoy balanced meals. “

And don’t be afraid to be creative in the kitchen.

“Are you on board with the cauliflower trend? What a great way to cut carbs in some of your favorite dishes,” said Sarah Glunz, regional nutritionist and registered dietitian at Giant Food Stores in Carlisle. “Replace white rice with diced cauliflower in the pan, add mashed potatoes, or replace mashed potatoes with diced cauliflower and even add diced cauliflower to your Mac and cheese to improve nutrition.”

Salads, a staple in summer, can also be a hearty winter meal.

“To avoid salads getting boring, especially in winter, I use seasonal ingredients. I love adding roasted butternut squash or sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts and feta to my winter salads. Grains like wild rice or quinoa warm a salad,” said Glunz.

plan ahead

If you have gained a few pounds during the holidays and are starting a new diet, you should work out a schedule.

“Make the intention to eat at the same time and at regular intervals every day so that your body’s metabolism works continuously throughout the day,” said Lyndi Wieand, a dietitian registered with Weis Markets and based in Allentown. “Make a plan and write it down. Keep it in a place you visit often. You can use your grocery list and weekly meals, your days and times for sporting activities, or just a reminder of more water during the day plan to drink. “

Glunz advises her customers to be realistic when it comes to their goals.

“Be sensible with your 2020 goals first and foremost. While January feels like the best time to lose weight, your body may think the opposite to stay warm during those cold winter months,” she said. “Focus on behavior changes that help you improve your health, such as growing fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, reducing sugar, or making sleep a priority. Health and wellbeing are not everything or nothing. These little steps in the right direction have a domino effect that lasts all year round. “

It also helps to keep a food journal.

“For many people, it helps to write down and visualize something so they can achieve their goals. When planning your meals, be sure to use lean or vegetable protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat or low-fat products to help with to get the most nutritious options every meal, “said Wieand.

Shop with a healthier mindset

“Limit foods with refined carbohydrates and simple sugars such as candy, soda, white rice, and white bread. These types of foods can quickly affect blood sugar levels and cause an energy surge, followed by fatigue,” said Wieand. “Pay attention to your portion sizes. Pay attention to the nutritional information and see how much is in a recommended serving. If you eat more than the label says, you will eat more nutrients than the one on the label Label stated. Look for less healthy nutrients like saturated fat and trans fatty acids, sodium, cholesterol and added sugar in processed products as these nutrients can affect your health. “

If you’re struggling to stick to a healthier eating plan, Wieand recommends getting professional advice.

“If you’re having trouble figuring out how to eat healthier or get back on the road, contact a nutritionist licensed in your area. We are professionals with years of training and experience who will be happy to help and resolve your concerns.” “Wieand said.

FESTIVE WILD RICE SALAD

1 cup of wild rice

1/2 cup pistachio nuts, peeled

6 ounces of arugula or kale

1/2 cup of pomegranate seeds

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

For the vinaigrette:

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of maple syrup

1 clove of garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cook rice according to the directions on the packaging. Put cooked rice in a large bowl and let cool.

Whisk the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a small bowl.

Assemble the salad. Add pistachios, arugula, pomegranate seeds to the rice. Drizzle the dressing over the lettuce and carefully throw it back and forth. Top with feta cheese. Set the salad aside for 10 minutes before serving for maximum flavor.

(Recipe from Giant Food Stores)

BAKED APPLE

4 small honey crunchy apples

4 tablespoons of butter, softened

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1/4 cup of chopped walnuts

Heat the oven to 425 F. Cut the tips off the apples and use a spoon to scoop out the core and seeds. Make sure the bottom inch of the apple remains intact.

Mix the butter, brown sugar, spices and walnuts in a medium bowl. Use a spoon to fill the apples with the butter mixture. Place the apples upright in a baking dish and bake them gently and bubbly for about 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

(Recipe from Giant Food Stores)

OVERNIGHT OAT WITH CHIA BERRY JAM

2 cups of milk

1 cup of old-fashioned oats

2 cups of fresh mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

2 tablespoons of peanut butter (or any nut butter)

Mix milk and oats in a cup or mason jar and soak in the fridge overnight.

While the oats are soaking, cook the berries in a medium saucepan until they burst and release juices. Take it from the stove and let it cool off. After cooling, stir in the chia seeds, cover and keep in the refrigerator.

If you want to consume your oats, divide them into four cups and put chia berry jam and nut butter on them.

(Recipe from Giant Food Stores Markets)

ARGULA SALAD WITH FRIED BUTTERNUT PUMPKIN

1 pack of Nature’s Promise organic butternut squash pieces

4 tablespoons of olive oil, divided

¼ small red onion

2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard

1 pack Nature’s Promise organic baby arugula

¼ cup of chopped pecans

4 oz log goat cheese with herbs

Heat oven to 425 F. Cut the butternut squash pieces into smaller pieces.

Mix the pumpkin with 1 tablespoon of oil on a baking sheet lined with foil. Season with salt and pepper. Fry the pumpkin for between 20 and 25 minutes until it is tender.

In the meantime, cut the red onion into thin slices. In a large bowl, stir the white wine vinegar, Dijon and the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Add rocket, red onions, pecans and pumpkin to the vinaigrette. Throw up combined. Spread over four plates. Sprinkle the goat cheese over the salad to serve.

(Recipe from Giant Food Stores)

LIGHTED PASTA ALFREDO

1 pack of fresh fettuccine

1 lemon

1/2 bag of frozen Nature’s Promise organic spinach leaves

1 tablespoon of butter

2 teaspoons of chopped garlic

1/3 cup light cream cheese

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/2 cup grated parmesan

Prepare the pasta according to the package insert al dente. Prick out the lemon and set aside. Cook the spinach in the microwave according to the instructions on the package, drain off any excess liquid and save. Heat the butter on a medium setting in a deep-frying pan. Add the garlic and cook for a minute until it smells. Reduce heat and stir in cream cheese and chicken broth. Simmer for five minutes to reduce. Season with lemon zest, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

Stir in the parmesan cheese. Add pasta to the pan with the sauce and mix with the spinach. Divide the pasta and sauce into four bowls.

(From huge grocery stores)

MAKE AVOCADO, FETA AND POMEGRANATE CROSTINI

4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices of French baguette

1 tablespoon of olive oil, divided

1/2 large avocado, peeled and pitted

3 tablespoons of low-fat, crumbled feta cheese, divided

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seeds

1 tablespoon of roughly chopped fresh mint

Freshly chopped thyme for garnish (optional)

Heat the oven to 350 F. Place the baguette slices on a rimmed baking pan. Brush with 1½ teaspoons of oil. Bake 10 minutes or until lightly browned and crispy; cool. In a medium bowl, crush the avocado and tablespoon of cheese, lemon juice and the remaining 1½ teaspoons of oil with a fork. Makes about 3/4 cup. Brush the toasted baguette slices with the avocado mixture; Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cheese, pomegranate seeds and mint on top.

(Recipe from ShopRite supermarkets)

BAKED BARBECUE QUINOA CRUSTED CHICKEN TENDERS

1 ¼ pound chicken breast fillet

Grate 1½ tablespoons of maple grill

1 large egg

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1/2 cup of brown rice flour

1/2 cup yogurt ranch dressing

Heat the oven to 200 ° C. Line the baking tin with foil. Spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken fillets with graters. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Whisk the egg and buttermilk in a wide, flat bowl. Stir the quinoa and flour in a separate, wide, flat bowl. Dip tender in egg mixture, then coat in quinoa mixture, tap lightly so that the mixture sticks; place on prepared pan and spray with cooking spray.

Bake tender 20 minutes or until lightly browned and crispy and the internal temperature reaches 165 F, turn once; Serve with dressing.

(Recipe from ShopRite supermarkets)

Asparagus and quinoa with yogurt sauce

1 tablespoon of tahini (sesame paste)

1/4 cup fat-free yogurt

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 small clove of garlic, chopped

1/3 cup uncooked quinoa

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 pint grape tomatoes cut in half

For the sauce, stir in a small bowl of tahini and 2 tablespoons of boiling water until smooth. Mix in the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook the quinoa according to the package insert and let it cool.

In the meantime, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add asparagus; Cook for 4 minutes until the asparagus turns light green. Drain asparagus; Rinse off with cold water. Drain again.

Dry the asparagus with paper towels and arrange on a serving plate. Top with tomatoes and cooked quinoa. Drizzle with sauce and serve.

(Recipe from Weis Markets)

GREEK CHICKEN QUESADILLA WITH OPEN FACE

1 pack of whole wheat tortillas

A tub of Weis2Go hummus

1 ¾ cups of shredded Weis2Go rotisserie chicken breast meat

Drain ½ cup without salt. Tomato cubes with basil, garlic and oregano

1/3 cup Weis Signature Collection crumbled feta cheese

1 cucumber and dill

Adjust the grids at the top and bottom. Heat the oven to 200 ° C. Spray two edged baking trays with olive oil cooking spray in white quality. Place 4 (8 inch) whole wheat tortillas in a single layer on prepared pans.

Brush tortillas with hummus and then add chicken, tomatoes and sheep cheese. Bake quesadillas for eight minutes or until they are warmed and the tortillas are golden brown.

(Recipe from Weis Markets)

AVOCADO, GRAPE AND WALNUT SALAD

3 cups of yogurt

1 pound seedless red grapes, sliced

1 pound seedless green grapes, sliced

1 cup of walnuts, chopped and roasted

1/2 cup honey

3 ripe avocados peeled, pitted and diced

3 tablespoons

Mint, finely chopped

Mix yogurt, grapes, ½ cup of walnuts and honey in a large bowl. Add avocados and mint; Stir gently to apply. Place in a bowl and chill for at least 30 minutes. Garnish with the remaining walnuts and serve

(Recipe from Weis Markets)

VEGETARIAN HOT AND SOUR SOUP

4 dried Chinese black mushrooms (Shiitake)

Bowl of hot water

2 teaspoons of rapeseed oil

1 carrot, peeled and julienned

5 cups of vegetable broth

1/4 cup canned bamboo shoots, drain

3 tablespoons of cornstarch, dissolved in 1/4 cup of cold water

3 tablespoons of soy sauce, a little sodium

1/3 cup rice vinegar

3/4 teaspoon of ground white pepper

6 ounces of baked tofu or solid tofu

3/4 teaspoon of ground white pepper

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 stalks of spring onions, cut into thin slices

Soak dried mushrooms in a small bowl for 20 minutes or soak in hot water until soft.

Cut off stalks and hard spots and throw away. Cut the caps into thin slices. Put aside.

Heat rapeseed oil in a stockpot over medium to high heat. Add mushrooms and carrots and cook 2 minutes until carrots are just tender.

Add vegetable broth and bamboo shoots and bring to a boil.

Add the cornstarch mixture and stir until the soup is viscous for about 2 minutes. Add soy sauce, rice vinegar and white pepper. Stir.

Add the tofu and bring the soup to a boil. While stirring the soup in one direction with circular movements, pour the eggs into the soup in a thin stream.

Take the soup off the stove. Mix in the spring onions. Season with vinegar and white pepper and season to taste. Serve immediately.

(Recipe from Weis Markets)

