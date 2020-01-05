advertisement

An Australian comedian, who won over fans with her celebrity parodies on Instagram, contributed to the fight against deadly bush fires with $ 25 million.

By early Sunday evening, Celeste Barber had raised over $ 25.27 million in 602,311 donations in three days.

Barber, who has 6.4 million Instagram followers, has pledged to raise $ 25 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service from the UK, US, France and Italy.

The comedian released photos of a fiery sky falling on her mother-in-law’s NSW home on Friday.

“It’s terrifying. You’re scared. You need your help,” she wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, she reported that her family had been evacuated: “I feel sick.”

American pop star Pink has pledged $ 500,000 to Australian fire departments.

“I am totally devastated when I see what is happening in Australia with the terrible bushfires,” the singer tweeted to her 32 million Twitter followers on Saturday.

“I promise a $ 500,000 donation directly to the local fire departments who are fighting so hard on the front lines.

“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz Fire Department.”

Australian celebrity couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman also announced that they donated $ 500,000 to Rural Fire Services, “who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

There is growing worldwide and prominent support for fundraisers in the bush. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is one of the supporters who share links on social media about donations.

