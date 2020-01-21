advertisement

With a 500-bottle basement, a rooftop pool, a 5-meter library wall, and a hanging fireplace, this crazy remodeling of a warehouse is a must for buyers.

Lilyfield’s house, owned by comedian and radio host Merrick Watts and his wife Georgie, is considered one of the best warehouse conversions in the Inner West.

Although there is no formal retail price recommendation, the property could question Lilyfield’s $ 5 million on-site record when it is auctioned off next month with Phillips Pantzer Donnelley’s Alexander Phillips and Vince Licata. Both declined to comment.

The listing is one of many impressive department stores that have come onto the market recently, including one in Newtown that is for sale with a $ 6 million guide and one that was in Annandale last year for $ 4.1 million Dollar was traded.

Property records show that the couple bought the former Oh Boy Candy Company warehouse in 2009 for $ 2.1 million before commissioning architect Virginia Kerridge to convert it into a sustainable four-bedroom family home.

The finished product has received multiple awards and combines minimalist accents with original features such as the Oregon roof trusses.

The couple previously said that the bones of the building should be the focus and should be the hero.

The property is also known for using natural elements such as plywood instead of plaster or plaster for interior walls, which was important for Mr. Watts, who grew up in an adobe house.

Since the warehouse is surrounded by buildings, the property looks towards the sky so that natural light can flow through. It also has retractable glass walls to keep the weather out.

Sustainable features include solar energy, an edible garden, and recycled materials such as 400-year-old ship masts.

The three story home has entertaining bedrooms on the ground and first floors. There’s also a master retreat on the second floor overlooking the neighborhood, a balcony, and a private bathroom.

The kitchen has a 9 m long island bench made of iron bark, a subzero refrigerator, a cooktop with two fuels and plenty of storage space. This room flows to an outside terrace and a rooftop pool.

On this floor there is also a study, a dining room and a living room with a 5 m high library wall.

On the ground floor there is a garage for three cars, a wine cellar with 500 bottles, an additional bedroom with a bathroom, an entertainment room and a garden. There is also a dumbwaiter to move goods between floors.

The property has air conditioning for the summer months and a floating Domofocus rotating fireplace and hydropower heating for the winter.

The listing comes at a time when the Inner West has over 100 new properties for sale this week.

