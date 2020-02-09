advertisement

Comedian Mark Watson pulled out of a show in Leicester tonight because of Storm Ciara.

The funnyman went on Twitter to tell his fans that he had to cancel his show, called Mark Watson: How You Can Almost Win, which was to be held at the Sue Townsend Theater.

Mark said he decided not to come to Leicester today due to the “insane travel conditions” caused by the storm.

He tweeted, “IMPORTANT: I ​​had to withdraw the show from Leicester tonight because of the insane travel conditions. The show tells how I survived three weeks on @TheIsland, so it’s doubly embarrassing / ironic. We are finding a new date right now. “

Mark urged his Twitter followers to go to Firebug tonight to see Paul Currie instead.

He tweeted, “I hate this kind of thing because my main fear in life is to disappoint people, apart from thunderstorms and sleep paralysis.

“So we are talking to the site and we should have a replacement date announced tomorrow (Monday). Sorry again if you came and stay safe. “

Fans of understanding tweeted that Mark had made the right decision.

Isla, a film fanatic, said, “You too, Mark, stay safe. These things cannot be avoided sometimes – prevention is better than cure. “

Ian Wilson tweeted, “I wouldn’t worry Mark, my hometown is a forgiving place full of wonderful people.”

The official promotional text for Mark’s program tonight said: “Last year, Mark Watson – a man prone to considerable anxiety, multiple phobias and a history of poor piss self-esteem – was invited to travel to Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

“It really wasn’t for him at all because his favorite things include safety, comfort, food and not being afraid and being miserable. But experience changed him for the better, and now he’s written some kind of motivational talk about what he taught him. But with jokes. “

