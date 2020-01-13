advertisement

The US needs 9.6 million new charging ports for electric vehicles by 2030. Where will all those chargers be located? According to recent research, almost 80% of them will be in residential buildings with one or more families. That is a big change. Homes in the US are usually built with wiring for just a few 240W outlets in the garage, just enough to handle a washer and dryer. But the International Code Council (ICC) has met the need for this radical increase in EV chargers, and has approved changes to building standards in a 2020 provision that would allow all new homes built in the US to be ready are for EV.

In 2019 there were more than 68,800 level 2 and DC fast-charging units in the United States. Of that total, 16%, or approximately 10,860 units, were DC fast chargers that make long-distance travel more practical for electric vehicles (EV), according to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

The Southwest Energy Efficiency Project claims that EV-ready building codes are one of the most effective and inexpensive strategies for states and local governments to encourage consumers to purchase or lease electric vehicles. In their most basic, they say, the codes establish EV infrastructure requirements for new construction projects, including electrical capacity and pre-wiring to enable the future installation of EV charging stations. States and municipalities across the country have developed their own EV-ready building codes to meet local EV market trends and to achieve community-specific climate goals.

The new ICC guidelines require the installation of panels, sockets and pipes that are capable of charging at least one full-size EV at night in a single-family garage. Multi-family buildings need two places, along with more that can be easily retrofitted, a standard known as ‘EV-capable’. Homeowners still have to install their own EV charging equipment.

This is the actual ICC language of the new EV-ready standard:

R404.2 (IRC N1104.2) Charging for electric vehicles (EV) for new construction. New construction will facilitate future installation and use of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) in accordance with the National Electrical Code (NFPA 70).

R404.2.1 (IRC N1104.2.1) Single and two-family homes and townhouses. Provide at least one EV Ready space for each residential unit. The branch circuit is identified as “EV Ready” in the service panel or sub-panel and the termination location is marked as “EV Ready”. Exception: EV Ready spaces are not required if there are no parking spaces.

tR404.2.2 (IRC N1104.2.2) Multi-family homes (three or more units). EV Ready Spaces and EV Capable Spaces must be supplied in accordance with Table R404.2.2. When the calculation of the percentage that is served results in a fractional parking space, it is rounded to the next whole number. The service panel or sub-panel circuit register identifies the reserved places to support EV charging as “EV capable” or “EV ready”. The location of the raceway must be permanently and visibly marked as “EV capable”.

The definitions for the ICC EV-ready construction are as follows:

ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUPPLY EQUIPMENT (EVSE). The conductors, including the non-grounded, grounded and equipment grounding conductors, and the connectors, fixing plugs and all other fittings, devices, sockets or devices that are specifically installed for the purpose of transferring energy between the wiring of the property and the electrical Vehicle.

EV INCOME SPACE. Electrical panel capacity and space for a minimum 40-ampere, 208/240-volt branch circuit for each EV parking space and the installation of runways, both underground and superstructure, to support the EVSE.

EV READY SPACE. A designated parking space that is equipped with a specific 40-amp, 208/240-volt specific branch circuit for EVSE that maintains electric vehicles. The circuit must end at a suitable end point, such as a power outlet, junction box or an EVSE, and be in the vicinity of the proposed location of the EV parking places.

A study from 2016 has found that installing PEV charging infrastructure during the first construction is very cost effective. The costs for installing complete or nearly complete 240-volt 40-amp electrical circuits as a retrofit are several times more expensive than installing this infrastructure during new construction. The authors of the study concluded that installing infrastructure during new construction can prevent retrofit costs, including breaking and repairing walls, longer supply channels (also called pipelines) with more expensive methods and upgrading of electrical service panels. Moreover, the soft costs such as permits and inspections and project management are much lower for new construction.

The ICC is the building standards organization that establishes voluntary guidelines for new houses. The ICC, a non-profit trade organization, develops model codes and standards that are used worldwide to build safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures. It has 64.00 members with 377 chapters worldwide.

