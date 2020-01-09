advertisement

Irish rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans topped the iTunes charts in the UK and Ireland after a dispute over a planned memorial to former Irish police forces, the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

The government postponed the event, which was to take place to recognize the role of the RIC and DMP in Irish history. The event was widely criticized by the public and politicians.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced that the commemorations scheduled for next week in Dublin have been postponed. He also said that the black and tan should not have been part of the memory.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar supported the postponement by saying that it had become an unnecessary controversy and “very divisive”. He hoped to have her more appropriate later.

Since the series, the Wolfe Tones rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans has topped the Irish and British iTunes charts.

The band replied by posting on Twitter: “Come out, you blacks and brides # 1 in Ireland … Fine Gael has received their answer.”

The song Come Out Ye Black And Tans was originally released in 1972. It refers to additional part-time officers recruited to strengthen RIC numbers in Ireland during the War of Independence that had a legitimate reputation for violence.

