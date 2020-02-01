advertisement

When I was a little girl, which looked like a lifetime ago, most Barbie selections were white and if they were black, they looked like white Barbies dipped in chocolate. But luckily, the new generation of black girls who love iconic Mattel dolls have options and better examples that reflect their own reflection.

Nowadays, not all dolls are thin and blond, perpetuating a limiting and oppressive standard of white beauty. This new crop has real curves and thighs; fros, twists and purple hair; and come in a range of skin colors from the lightest to deepest melanin coffee. Not to mention, our babies can have dolls that embody some of our most expensive black sheroes, such as Rosa Parks, Ava DuVernay and “Hidden Figure” Katherine Johnson.

Man, time is changing and these new additions continue to show that Mattel is looking to move forward, not backward. This week, the company announced that it is adding dolls with vitiligo and alopecia to name a few.

The company praised its Barbie Fashionistas Line as their “more diverse” because it has “more skin tones, hair types and body shapes than ever,” noted the New York Times.

One of my favorites, giving us Winnie harlow vibes, is Barbie with vitiligo, a skin condition that causes some skin spots to lose their pigmentation. The disorder affects 1 in 100 people and clearly there was an audience for this doll because when Mattel announced the doll last year on Instagram, this post had the most likes ever, USA Today noted.

“As we continue to redefine what it means to be a“ Barbie ”or to look like Barbie, offering a doll with vitiligo in our main doll line allows children to play even more stories than they see in the world that surrounds them, “said a Mattel spokesperson. said.

There is also a new doll who is completely bald because of alopecia, an autoimmune disease that attacks the hair follicles causing hair loss. This doll is particularly timely and necessary since MP Ayanna Pressley revealed a few weeks ago that she too was suffering from the same disease.

According to Mattel, the Barbie Fashionistas line includes 176 dolls with 8 body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles, “designed to reflect the world that girls see today”.

And this inclusion is paying off, literally. Even better? CBS News noted that their best-selling doll last year was a “curvy black fashionista with an afro hairstyle.”

YAAASSS !!!

This is the change we like to see.

View and buy all of the various Barbie dolls here.

