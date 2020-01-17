advertisement

Comcast stocks experienced a slight detraction during trading hours on Friday after NBCUniversals’ upcoming streaming service, Peacock, was introduced. The NBCUniversal parent company Comcast closed 1.3% on Friday after the close on Thursday.

NBCUniversal rolled out the multi-colored carpet for Peacock during an investor event on Thursday at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

The company announced that the upcoming streaming service will start on April 15 for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers. It will be available nationwide on July 15, just over a week before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Peacock will offer a tiered subscription model, including a free, ad-supported version and Peacock Premium. The premium service will include an ad-supported version for the 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $ 5 per month. Any customer can also purchase the ad-free experience directly for $ 10 a month.

NBCUniversal revealed a flood of shows and films – both original and classic – that will be available on the platform at launch and in the coming year. Old titles like “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation” and “Battlestar Galactica” as well as new revivals like “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster” were already known – but Peacock also announced some new acquisitions. like the streaming rights for “Two and a Half Men”, “The George Lopez Show”, “Yellowstone” and Dick Wolf’s “Law and Order” and “Chicago” franchise as well as series orders for original projects like the Tina Fey pop star Comedy “Girls5Eva”.

“Peacock will provide consumers with a goal that goes beyond cinema and television and brings together a variety of content that fans want,” said Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, in a statement. “Peacock delivers timely and up-to-date content such as the latest news, live sports and water cooler moments late into the night and uniquely sets the world of streaming in a pulse that does not exist in today’s market.”

NBCUniversal sold its new streaming service to investors who were all convinced of its advertising expertise.

Peacock is entering a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix and Amazon, and is becoming even more competitive with new providers such as Disney +, Apple TV + and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

The Comcast share has recently recorded a solid price increase: in the last three months by more than 2% and in the last 12 months by almost 31%.

