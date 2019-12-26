advertisement

Comcast now offers customer service in American sign language and technology to provide a better experience for television with visual impairments.

Earlier this month, Comcast announced a partnership with Connect Direct, a subsidiary of Communication Service for the Deaf, to launch customer service through American Sign Language.

ASL Now is available for Internet Essentials, Xfinity Internet and general Xfinity billing questions. The program is a first for the cable industry and is helping to bridge the digital divide for Americans with disabilities by ensuring that members of the deaf community can be connected to the Internet at home with ease.

According to a Pew Research Center report, 23% of people with disabilities say they never go online and 57% say they don’t even have a home broadband subscription.

“The Internet is an incredible resource as long as you have the skills and tools to use it,” said David L. Cohen, Comcast’s senior executive vice president and chief diversity officer. “By partnering with Connect Direct and working with the deaf community, we want to remove the barriers to broadband adoption that only apply to this population. It starts with the fact that we can speak to customers in their mother tongue. “

Comcast created a landing page for internetessentials.com/accessibility with direct links to the new chat function of ASL Now, the possibility to order additional materials in braille and large print, and an accessible FAQ.

In a separate announcement, Comcast announced it would partner with the wearable technology startup NuEyes to bring the Xfinity Stream app to the company’s smart glasses and VR enlargers.

The devices improve the normal eyesight of a visually impaired person. Xfinity Stream is preinstalled on NuEyes e2 so users with visual impairments can independently watch TV shows, news, movies, live sports and more.

“I’ve been blind from birth and know firsthand the power of independence empowerment technology,” said Tom Wlodkowski, vice president of accessibility at Comcast. “Our partnership with NuEyes is an extension of our commitment to create great entertainment experiences for people of all abilities.”

Previously, Comcast had released a talking TV guide that introduced voice-operated remote control and advanced eye control for users of the cloud-based X1 cable television platform. It was the first live entertainment show in the history of the US show “The Wiz Live” to be produced that is accessible to people with visual impairments.

