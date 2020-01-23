advertisement

Comcast is about to join itself in an important way in the battlefield of the Streaming Wars, prior to the launch of the Peacock streaming service in July. But before we get there – if you’ve been paying attention to the Comcast story for a while, boys and girls – you can probably guess what the company will do with its cable prices in the meantime.

That’s right, there is another increase (or “adjustments” in the business language). Comcast considered the increases as a necessary by-product of shifting the company’s focus – which keeps customers shedding faster than analysts had expected – to streaming.

When it reported revenue in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Comcast said it saw a net loss of video customers in the quarter of a total of 149,000. That exceeded the expected loss of 139,000 and exceeded its net loss of just 29,000 video customers a year ago in the same period in 2018. It is a trend that will certainly continue, with Comcast recognizing this on Thursday. “With the rate adjustments we will make in 2020 and the ongoing changes in consumer behavior, we expect higher losses for video subscribers this year,” said Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh.

The company’s attempt to stop some of the bleeding comes on April 15 when an advertising-supported version of Peacock is released for Comcast customers. Exactly three months later in the day, the service is launched in the US.

Cutting cuts an important part of the business of companies like Comcast, although such companies still have at least one bait – the ability to squeeze money out of customers for their broadband connection, because you still need it pay for services like Netflix. Namely: Comcast picked up 442,000 broadband customers in the fourth quarter, anticipating the 378,000 net additions that analysts expected.

