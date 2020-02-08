advertisement

Fr. Friday, Tesfaye Tadesse, superior general of the Comboni missionaries, commissioned the Limone medical center in Kampala (PHOTO / with permission).

KAMPALA – The Limone medical center, which is run by Comboni missionaries, was officially opened on Friday, February 7.

The facility was opened by the father. Tesfaye Tadesse, Superior General of the Comboni Missionaries (MCCJ) of Rome, Italy accompanied by his Counselor the Father. To fart.

The father was present. Achilles Kiwanuka, the superior general of the Comboni missionaries in Uganda, the father. Anthony Kibira Kimbowa; Priest of the parish of Mbuya Parish, Br. John Bosco Mubangizi, various Comboni priests, nuns, lay people and Christians of the parish of Mbuya.

In his message, the Superior General thanked and congratulated the whole family present, encouraging everyone to serve and to be holy in their respective vocations.

“This medical center is useful to us, it is useful to the people of God and, in the end, it is something that serves us all. We want to take care of our sick and take care of the people who hire this service. It is my prayer that people come here and find this service that our brothers and sisters offer, “said Father Tadesse.

The facility also works in partnership with Pax Insurance, an insurance company belonging to the Catholic Church.

