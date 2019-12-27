advertisement

Comanche took the bold step of continuing to sail at sea in the 2019 edition of the Sydney to Hobart race after leaving Sydney harbor.

The tactic of winning the championship paid off when Comanche drove past his competitors in the 75th edition of the famous race on Saturday morning and secured the honor.

However, it was not a smooth sailing for the race director when they entered the Derwent River and were brought to a complete stop when the wind died.

Comanche sat and waited with the crew to pray that the wind would come up, but only for a short time, and the super maxi was back on the water.

When the crew waited for the wind to return, Infotrack came in second place and began to close the gap to the race director.

In 2018, Wild Oats XI pushed Comanche away and it looked like history was going to repeat itself as the gap between the two yachts continued to shrink.

Fortunately, the wind picked up enough speed for Comanche when the yacht reached the constitution dock and crossed the border to earn the honor at the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart race.

The win is the third time that Comanche crossed the finish line shortly after 7:30 a.m. (AEDT) and received the line award for the third time after the win in 2015 and 2017.

Comanche skipper Jim Cooney says the last stretch was as nerve-wracking as he could remember when the yacht stopped in the water.

“Very nervous. I turned around and saw Infotrack and started having flashbacks from 2018,” said Cooney.

Comanche regained the lead on Friday night after taking a wider route over the Bass Strait before building up her edge on Tasmania’s east coast.

Black Jack and the nine-time winner Wild Oats XI fight for third place, just behind the Hong Kong SHK Scallywag 100.

– with AAP

