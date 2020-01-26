advertisement

The Columbus Blue Jackets have an abundance of defenders and are looking for a striker. In the meantime, the Toronto Maple Leafs want to defensively upgrade and have an excess of strikers. Trading between the two teams makes sense all over the world.

When the NHL trading deadline for 2020 approaches, the teams will call each other. Typically this time of year, this is a seller or team looking for future assets, selling a player to a buyer, or a team looking to add the last piece of their Stanley Cup puzzle. However, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs could lead to something that is rarely seen – a hockey store.

Each team has exactly what the other is looking for. The Leafs need defense and the Blue Jackets have a wealth of options on the blue line. If the Blue Jackets do anything, they will likely be exchanged for a young, controllable scoring wing. And they probably won’t want to miss the first round to get this wing.

Let’s look at why these two teams fit together so perfectly and which players the other team might be interested in.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are trying to add a defender. Given that Tyson Barrie, Jake Muzzin and Cody Ceci are all free agents after this season, this is your best bet. If Morgan Rielly fails for a while, the Leafs’ need for a defender will likely force them to part with a young striker.

Blue jackets include Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, David Savard, Ryan Murray (currently on the list of injured reservists), Vladislav Gavrikov, Dean Kukan (currently on IR) and Markus Nutivaara. One can assume that Jones and Werenski are off the table. As a promising young defender, it should also be Gavrikov.

That leaves Savard, Murray and Nutivaara. Savard is a capable top 4 defender, although his possession statistics have declined somewhat from previous seasons. He is right-handed, which is good for the Leafs as the options on the right are a bit flat. Savard has a $ 4.25 million cap hit by the end of the 2020-21 season.

Murray is better than most people attribute to him. If he is on the ice, he can suppress attempts to shoot. His offense is nothing to write home about, but he is far from being liable in the offensive zone. The problem is that Murray can’t stay on the ice because he’s prone to injury. In his seven NHL seasons, he played only three times in at least 60 games. Murray hit a ceiling of $ 4.6 million by the end of the 2020-21 season.

Nutivaara is the type the blue jackets would probably like to get rid of. He has taken a big step back this season, although the appearance of Gavrikov certainly played a role in it. Nutivaara has an average ice age of over 14 minutes per game, which is the second lowest rate in his young career. By the end of the 2021/22 season, it had reached a ceiling of $ 2.7 million.

Of these options, Savard and Murray make the most sense in my opinion. The former is likely to make more sense due to the injury history of the latter and right-handed. You’d think Gavrikov would be off the table, but the Leafs might have had enough of persuading the Blue Jackets to swap them.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets need more from their centers. It seems like they are trying to solve this problem by upgrading the wings that are playing next to them. Pierre-Luc Dubois has had a pretty good year with 38 points and has proven that he is a capable leader. However, Alexander Wennberg and Boone Jenner together have 37 points.

If it is young, controllable strikers who want the Blue Jackets, only a few teams can offer them what the Leafs can do. Before I start, no, the Leafs are not trading with William Nylander. Let us take a look at what the Blue Jackets have to offer.

The Maple Leafs have three young NHL strikers to trade with and Jeremy Bracco, who has a perspective. First, there is Kasperi Kapanen. Kapanen is one of the better strikers in the league as he has 28 points in 49 games. He has a $ 3.2 million cap hit by the end of the 2021-22 season. Kapanen is probably off the table unless the blue jackets are ready to part with Gavrikov. And even then I’m not sure if you would trade with him.

Next up is Alexander Kerfoot. He is able to make allusions, but technically he is not a center. Kerfoot is a wing that can perform attacks. There is a big difference between the two. However, he has 19 points in 44 games while playing a third row role. Kerfoot has reached a ceiling of $ 3.5 million by the end of the 2022-23 season.

Finally there is Andreas Johnsson. He is probably the most dispensable of the trio because the leafs on the left have an impressive depth and an excess of players who can do the same things he can. Johnsson has 16 points in 34 games this season and a cap of $ 3.4 million by the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hockey trades are rather rare this year. Draft picks and perspectives are usually the main components of deals. A trade that Savard would send to Toronto for Kerfoot or Johnsson makes a lot of sense for both teams.

