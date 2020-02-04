advertisement

FLORENCE, SC – Sophomore 6-7 Center Winston Hill from Francis Marion University was named NCAA Division II international for the US Basketball Writers Association during the week of January 27-27. 3, 2020.

The Colombian-born was named the first international of Division II week after releasing 30 points in a row to lead the patriots to split the Peach Belt Conference games last week. He scored 31 points with 12 rebounds in an 84:70 loss to the leading UNC Pembroke on the road. He then prevailed with 30 points and 8 rebounds against Georgia Southwestern with a win of 83: 75.

Hill shot 62 percent (24:39) of the field this week, scoring an average of 30.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in games last week. He made 11-of-16 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line in his 31-point performance against UNC Pembroke by adding two assists and three steals. In the win over GSW, Hill scored 13-23 and 4-8 free throws, adding eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and theft.

Hill is the PBC frontrunner with 20.0 points per game and is fourth in the league with 8.7 rebounds per game. He is the first player at the Peach Belt Conference to receive the USBWA Men Division II National Player of the Week award this season.

