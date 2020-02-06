advertisement

Sorel Continues to Increase Sales of Parent Company Columbia Sportswear Co.

The cold-weather footwear brand helped the company perform better than expected fourth quarter: As of December 31, Columbia saw a 4% increase in sales to $ 954.9 million, ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $ 952.1 million. Earnings per share were $ 1.67, compared to $ 1.65 on a $ 114 million profit.

In its financial report, the Portland, Oregon-based retailer indicated that Sorel was again positive, increasing 13% to $ 143.5 million, driven by wholesale and direct sales performance. to consumer channels in the United States. (The brand has continued to expand outside of the cold weather style.) Regardless, the eponymous outerwear label Columbia saw a 3% increase in sales to $ 751.1 million.

“In the fourth quarter, a challenging retail environment, particularly outerwear, impacted sales and increased advertising activity,” said Tim Boyle, chairman, president, and CEO. “In this environment, we have achieved results that are broadly in line with our forecast, including the continued exceptional growth of the Sorel brand.”

Columbia also reported that sales exceeded $ 3 billion for the first time in the company’s history. Looking ahead to the new fiscal year, management revealed new strategic priorities in four areas: increasing brand awareness and sales growth; Improve customer experience and digital capabilities; Expanding and improving global direct sales to consumers; and optimization of the organization across the entire brand portfolio.

“We are making these investments to build on our strengths as a brand-led, consumer-centric organization and enable sustainable, long-term, profitable growth,” added Boyle.

For 2020, Columbia expects revenue growth of 4.5% to 6% to $ 3.18 billion to $ 3.23 billion. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $ 4.75 and $ 4.90.

