ABC Columbia is live with an update at Columbia Police Headquarters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia police say the number of murders has increased this year.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has a live update.

Columbia’s chief of police, Skip Holbrook, said Monday they’re doing their best to keep crime low, but they’re not sure why they’re on the rise. But Holbrook says they are certain that there is a gun problem in the city.

This year, the police say 25 murders occurred in Colombia, 20 of which were weaponized.

The last happened on December 21, when a 23-year-old was killed, the police said. The day before the gunfire, police said a 57-year-old woman on Marsteller Street was killed by someone she knew.

Two other shootings that Chief Holbrook mentioned during a press conference also took place during the holidays.

One he considers significant is a taxi driver who was killed in an armed robbery. As a result, 5 youths were arrested. Two of them – 14-year-olds – are charged with murder, Holbrook says.

The boss says crimes like this can be avoided if we have stricter legislation and help the community.

Holbrook says 85 people were shot in the city of Columbia this year, 69 of them by a teenager.

