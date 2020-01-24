advertisement

January 24, 2020, 12:26 am EST

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – It’s official! Meet the 20 newest men and women who have firemen confirmed at the Columbia Fire Department.

On Thursday evening, Columbia Richland fire chief Aubrey D. Jenkins officially confirmed the graduates as members of the 2019-02 CRFD Recruit Class.

Each of the 20 recruits was honored by Chief Jenkins during the ceremony that was held on the South Carolina Fire Academy campus in front of a fully staffed crowd of family members and friends.

Chef Aubrey Jenkins released a statement regarding the graduation, saying:

“This was a moment that I look forward to with every recruit class that completes our 18-week academy,” said Chief Jenkins. The badges they deserve today will now be a permanent reminder of the strong belief they showed during their training. I look forward to seeing them grow into their jobs when they work in our department. “

The new employees are preparing for their first shifts this Saturday.

