BOGOTA – Colombia is asking the United States, the European Union and other countries to include dissidents from former FARC rebels in their lists of terrorist organizations, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) demobilized under a 2016 peace deal after more than five decades of conflict with the government, becoming a legal political party.

But some senior commanders have opposed the deal and have chosen either not to demobilize or return to the weapons. The government views dissidents as criminals without an ideological motive unlike traditional FARC.

“The foreign ministry announces the start of diplomatic efforts through embassies to include remaining organized armed groups such as terrorist organizations in the lists of the E.U., US and other countries,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The effort is in line with a resolution adopted by a regional counterterrorism conference held in Bogota on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Conference participants, including the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, among others, opposed acts of terrorism and crimes committed by the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and remaining groups.

Armed conflict in the Andes may worsen this year, including through urban bombing, if dissidents follow plans to pressure the government on a new peace deal, an expert broker told Reuters this month. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

