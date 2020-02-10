advertisement

From February 13-15, Columbia Animal Services will pay $ 14 for adopting pets for all cats and dogs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you want to take a furry friend home for Valentine’s Day, Columbia Animal Services offers a special adoption rate for pets.

From February 13th to February 15th, Animal Services will offer all cats and dogs $ 14 to adopt pets.

WHO: Columbia Animal Services

WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 2020 – Saturday, February 15, 2020

WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

According to Animal Services, you can visit other pets for adoption at Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane.

Animal Services says you can view other animals available for adoption here at Petfinder.com

