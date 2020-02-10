advertisement
From February 13-15, Columbia Animal Services will pay $ 14 for adopting pets for all cats and dogs
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you want to take a furry friend home for Valentine’s Day, Columbia Animal Services offers a special adoption rate for pets.
WHO: Columbia Animal Services
WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 2020 – Saturday, February 15, 2020
WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209
According to Animal Services, you can visit other pets for adoption at Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane.
Animal Services says you can view other animals available for adoption here at Petfinder.com
