Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has not yet been sold to Jacoby Brissett as the present and future quarterback.

Ballard said at his news conference Thursday that “the jury is still out” on Brissett, who replaced Andrew Luck as the starting defender after the sudden retirement of the former first-round pick from football in August.

“Right now, yes, Jacoby is our starter,” Ballard said, adding that the Colts are still evaluating the position. . “That’s why we made the short-term deal with Jacoby, to have the safety of a player we liked and find out if he could be the guy.”

The Colts have the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and may be interested in a veteran challenger for Brissett in free agency.

Among the possible options are Cam Newton (Panthers) and Marcus Mariota (Titans) through trade, or longtime starters Philip Rivers (Chargers) and Eli Manning (Giants), who are expected to be available in free agency.

However, Brissett is still the potential quarterback for the Colts for Week 1 of the 2020 season, Ballard said Thursday. After a 5-2 start, the Colts dropped out of the playoffs, but held long math chances to be in the wild card mix until Week 17.

“Jacoby did some good things, and I don’t just want to watch the second half of the season and forget about those things,” Ballard said.

Brissett turned 27 in December and the 2016 third-round pick of the New England Patriots signed a two-year, $ 30 million deal after Luck left.

He started 15 games in 2019, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

