A glowing light exhibit at Intu Derby hopes to create a cheerful atmosphere in the mall.

A study by Intu, which examined the effects of color on our happiness and well-being, found that yellow makes us happier, blue and green helping to relieve anxiety.

Combinations of soft blue, pink and green made us twice as happy as normal.

Intu brought together color psychologists, light artists and designers to create three bright, light houses with proven color combinations to make visitors happier, quieter or more energetic.

The Light House Experience will launch at Intu Derby on February 24.

Each light house is free to experiment with and aims to use the psychological benefits of color to help improve visitor well-being as part of Intu’s commitment to making visitors happier.

Happy, Calm and Energize houses have different color effects to evoke three different emotions, including happiness when you enter a rainbow, calm when you are sitting in a quiet room and lit by blue and a boost of energy when you walk in a glowing room charged with neon orange.

The Derby folks voted blue as their favorite color, brown being the least preferred.

Light artist Liz West and color expert June McLeod and eight designers spent three months transforming conceptual color designs into changing color homes.

Adam Tamsett, Managing Director of Intu Derby, said: “We have thousands of visitors to Intu Derby every day, which gives us the opportunity to brighten up many days of people.

Study finds yellow makes us happier

“We are committed to the well-being of our people and those who come to visit us and we have spent a lot of time working with color psychologists, artists and designers to create colorful experiences to enjoy which he is scientifically proven to positively influence our moods.

“Intu Derby is a place where families can spend their time and leave happier than when they arrived, and we hope our Light House Experience will make big faces on the faces of young and old.”

Color psychologist June McLeod, who led the color selection, said, “Intu’s Light House Experience is an opportunity for millions of people to experience the powerful influence of color and how it could be the key to reducing stress, calming the mind and boosting our mental health. “

Artist Liz West, who designed the homes, said, “Each lighthouse was created to improve and influence the mood of visitors in a different way to make them feel calmer, more energetic, or happier.

“I hope everyone who visits the Light House Experience at Intu malls across the country feels the positive effects we have strived to create.”

The Light House Experience will be launched at Intu Derby on Monday February 24 and will visit 12 other centers across the country until September.

Follow #ColourMyMood for updates or click here to check which other centers the exhibit will visit.

