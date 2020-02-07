advertisement

(ABC News) Aurora, Colorado – A Colorado district attorney was frustrated Thursday that he could not prosecute an Aurora policeman who passed out in his car last year, trying to protect one of his own.

Officer Nathan Meier was found to be unresponsive in his police car parked in the middle of an Aurora street on March 29, 2019. Meier was armed and in uniform. Officials, including deputy chief Paul O’Keefe, who was the first local police officer, reported that he noticed a slight smell of alcohol on Meier and in his vehicle.

“He’s a bit intoxicated,” one lieutenant tells another in a conversation that was recorded with camera shots worn on his body.

Despite the apparent signs that the officer was drunk, District Attorney George Brauchler said that O’Keefe later told the domestic investigators that he had insufficient evidence for a DUI investigation and that he was “wrong on the protection side.” (Meier). “

“I’m incredibly frustrated,” said Brauchler. “If one of us had been in this car and not policeman Nathan Meier, would it be treated differently? I do.”

Brauchler stopped calling the incident a cover-up, said it was an anomaly, and praised the Aurora police as a whole.

“I think this became a” moment of ignorance is bliss, “” said Brauchler. “I don’t think it’s a cover-up, but a few blocks away.”

The Aurora Police Department has not yet given a formal response, but told ABC News that Meier is still “non-enforceable”.

Brauchler said none of the eight Aurora police officers on site told firefighters or rescue workers that they smelled alcohol. As a result, paramedics suspected Meier had a stroke or opioid exposure. Brauchler added that a DUI specialist who was sent to the hospital where Meier was admitted was asked to resign.

Brauchler said, “There has never been an attempt to find Meier’s blood or to initiate a DUI investigation by the Aurora police.”

The medical staff at the hospital to which he was taken had Meier drawn blood, and the results showed that his blood alcohol level was five times higher than the legal limit. Brauchler said, however, that he could not use the hospital’s test results to track Meier for a DUI because data confidentiality and a law prohibiting the use of information in an internal report were prohibited by prosecutors from Meier, who Properly conducted investigations could have been the subject of several charges, including driving under the influence of weapons and intoxication.

“I don’t think I had a reasonable chance of success on this matter,” said Brauchler.

Instead, O’Keefe, who was supposed to serve as the department’s interim chief, announced that he would retire in March.

