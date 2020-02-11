advertisement

Each Pac-12 basketball team has had at least three losses in the league game. How are you ranked overall at the moment?

This PAC-12 basketball season is crazy.

We have reached the point of the year when the offer situation for each conference becomes clearer and the national scene has calmed down somewhat. But stasis on the west coast seems impossible – more than any other power conference in the country.

How much do you punish a team if they lose if everyone does?

The disruptions were constant throughout the year and keep coming back, especially among the top members of the conference. Oregon, previously the most stable and consistent team in the league, lost its last two to Stanford and Oregon State. Arizona fell to UCLA in McKale on Saturday.

Colorado alone tops the Pac-12 standings with three losses. Behind the Buffaloes, three teams (Oregon, Colorado, USC, Arizona, Stanford) have four defeats and three others (UCLA, Arizona State, Cal) have five. And thanks to these weekly double road trips, the dynamics can fluctuate dramatically from week to week.

So yes, there will be teams that are ranked higher than the teams they have just lost to. This conference is all about the big picture.

While the top three team has largely calmed down, the turmoil and parity spurts across the league have been a double-edged sword for aspiring tournament teams. The recent riots have likely helped the league in terms of the number of offers, which has significantly improved the profitability of mid-range teams – with five teams starting this week, according to Joe Lunardi – in the middle. No team is currently located above the 4 line, and the other four except Oregon are all in the 6-10 range.

The West Coast basketball gods seem determined to surprise the NCAA selection committee when the league game comes to an end, and we’re well on our way.

