A four-year-old boy from Colorado has died after Anti-Vaxxer advised his mother to put his flu in his socks with oils, elderberries and potatoes.

This advice was given through the Facebook group “Stop Mandatory Vaccination”, which with over 139,000 members is one of the largest groups for health misinformation on the platform.

Members of the group have already been accused of spreading conspiracy theories that preventable outbreaks are only government jokes. They have also reportedly contacted parents of deceased children to claim that, without evidence, vaccines were blamed for their death.

A recent post in the group came from the mother of a four-year-old boy who has unfortunately died of the flu since then. In her post, the mother interviewed other group members while finding that she had refused to receive an antiviral prescription written by a doctor.

Although the boy had not yet been diagnosed, he had a fever and a seizure. Two out of four children were diagnosed with flu and the doctor had issued a prescription for the antiviral drug Tamiflu for each family member.

The mother explained how the “natural remedies” she used to treat her children, such as peppermint oil, vitamin C, and lavender, had proven ineffective and asked the group members for further advice.

Group member suggestions included the use of breast milk, thyme, and elder, none of which is medically recommended flu treatment. The mother replied to her advice: “Perfect, I’ll try.”

No member of the group suggested that the boy needed medical attention. According to a GoFundMe site set up by his family, he was eventually hospitalized and died four days later. This was confirmed after review by NBC News.

After the incident, a Facebook spokesman said in a statement:

This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We don’t want false vaccine information on Facebook, so we’re working hard to reduce it all across the platform, including in private groups.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed to NBC News that the child had died after the flu but had no records of whether or not he had been vaccinated.

The mother’s last contributions have since been deleted from the “Stop compulsory vaccination” group. However, in group contributions from 2017, she stated that she had not given her children flu shots.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

