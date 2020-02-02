advertisement

In their first game in eleven days, the Colorado Avalanche did its best to win the Flyers. Unfortunately, even though they came back from a 0-2 deficit in the first period, they lost 6-3.

As much as I would love my first article for Puck Prose about winning the Colorado Avalanche, we don’t always get what we want. The avalanche fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday evening. It was their first game after their goodbye week.

There’s more hockey left in the season, and I’m sure I’ll fulfill my wish!

First period

In the first season, the Flyers scored two goals despite arguably the best season of the Avalanche and led the Avs 2-0. Matt Niskanen scored the first goal at 2:15 p.m. in the first half against Philipp Grubauer, assisted by Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier. The Slapshot gate barely missed Grubauer’s foot and hit the back of the net.

The Flyers’ second goal came just five seconds before the end of the game period. Kevin Hayes scored a Powerplay goal supported by James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny. This made the game a 2-0 lead for the Flyers, with the avalanche chasing at the end of the first section.

Second period

Things started to improve for the Colorado Avalanche in the second period when Valeri Nichushkin scored 2:01. He was assisted by Nikita Zadorov and Andre Burakovsky in his tip-in goal and scored 2: 1. But less than a minute later, at 3:05 a.m., Joel Farabee scored and scored with the support of Couturier and Robert Hagg 3-1 flyers.

The fast pace continued when the Avalanche hit 4:16 again. Mikko Rantanen scored a Powerplay goal supported by Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri and increased the score to 3-2. The second period also saw several penalties for both teams, including one for J.T. Compher for roughing, Burakovsky for stumbling and Samuel Girard for cutting open in the last second of the period.

Third period

The Flyers continued to play well in the third half, scoring three goals in the twenty minutes. The fourth goal for the Flyers was scored by Joel Farabee at 7:32 am with the support of Sean Couturier and a 4-2 success.

The Colorado Avalanche continued their pursuit and Andre Burakovsky scored, with Nichushkin and Nikita Zadorov adding templates to the final 9: 9 score and increasing the score to 4: 3. However, the Flyers scored the last two goals, a goal without assistance from Hayes at 4:33 p.m. and a goal without assistance from Scott Laughton, assisted by Niskanen and Hayes at 7:15 p.m. This brought the Flyers a 6-3 win and ended the winning streak of the Avalanche in three games.

special instructions

Just because the Colorado lost Avalanche doesn’t mean it wasn’t a special night for Cale Makar. He set the record with 38 points, with a rookie defender scoring the most in the Avalanche and Quebec Nordiques series. Zadorov got two templates in the game to do his best. Girard played his 200th consecutive game for the Avalanche, making it the fourth avalanche in a row.

