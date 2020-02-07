advertisement

After defeating the Sabers 1-6 on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche did it again tonight! The team defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 and took their second win on a five-game road trip.

The Colorado Avalanche did a great job tonight as a team, scoring their second consecutive win and two more points. They beat the Ottawa senators 4-1. I was hoping to write about the team’s victory soon after the Flyers lost, and now I have my chance!

Let’s see how this game has developed over the three periods.

First period

The game started with great movement from the second row, with Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky. The chemistry between the three was visible and led to the first gate of the night. At 7:57 a.m., Nichushkin got a pass from Burakovsky and scored his tenth goal of the year, continuing his streak of points.

Even if the avalanche had overtaken the senators 17-0 most of the time, they got towards the end … Tkachuk-ed. At 7:10 p.m. Brady Tkachuk got a runaway and managed to tie the game. He was supported by Chris Tierney and Connor Brown. This would be the last time the senators met for the night.

Second period

When the game came back hot, the second period was ready. At 4:08 a.m. Matt Nieto scored the 2-1 with the support of Tyson Jost and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Four minutes later, at 8:03 a.m., Cale Makar scored the 3-1 with the support of Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon.

Makar scored his twelfth goal and continued his record year as a defenseman rookie for the Avalanche.

Third period

Only one goal was scored in the third period, but sometimes one is all you need! At 3:38, J.T. Compher scored a wrist goal, supported by Cale Makar and Ryan Graves, which increased the score to 4: 1.

On a special note, this brought Cale Makars points to 40, which, with 12 goals and 28 assists, earned him the most points for a rookie defender who regained leadership from Canucks player Quinn Hughes.

