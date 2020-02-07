advertisement

Retired Police K-9 swaps “Bad Guys” for stomachache after 7 years of service

K-9 Bruno of the Oro Valley Police Department in Arizona was retired after seven years of working in the department. Local media said Bruno, a Belgian Malinois, had been trained and certified in both patrol tactics and the detection of narcotics. This video, shared by police on February 1, shows dog handler Bruno feeding an ice cream sandwich while the carrier gives the K-9 a special sign-off message. “Thank you for your seven years of service,” said the dispatcher. “Thank you for all your hard work and for ensuring that your dog handler came home safely every night. After helping us raise nearly $ 1 million in narcotics, you will earn some well-earned abdominal wounds. You can now hunt rabbits instead of baddies. Credit: Oro Valley Police Department via Storyful

