While the big guns are still arguing over who will win the dubious right to try government, the smaller parties returned to their ultimate inspiration spot on Thursday to end their campaigns.

TDs from the Labor Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity / People Before Profit delivered their messages at the gates of Leinster House and hoped to go through them again after the elections with new strength and a strengthened mandate.

While the Soc Dems have a chance to get a few extra seats, the other two face a far less certain outcome. All three are victims of the all-consuming struggle between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for sovereignty to deal with a reviving but highly controversial sense of Fine.

On the way from the hopeful allies, the Greens held their final press conference at the headquarters of the Irish Georgian Society on South William Street. There was some confusion when the release came out, as this was also the location of Fine Gael’s national campaign headquarters.

Where should the greens be? In the basement? Up in the attic, in a strange pre-election coalition with the least attractive of two possible government candidates? Didn’t you read the polls?

But no. Eamon Ryan and his colleagues were gathered in the same elegant room that served as the conference center for Fine Gael throughout the campaign. It seems that the group left the building the night before and left nothing behind.

Not as much as a brochure. No trace of a future to look forward to.

Of course, Fine Gael would have booked the venue on certain dates. The campaign the day before last took place outside Dublin, and Taoiseach and several ministers threw the sink into Co Carlow to save the seat of local MP Pat Deering. The Georgian town house was overwhelmed.

But with all the FG utensils that had suddenly disappeared, it looked as if the party had accomplished a moonlit whiz in the face of falling support. Most unfortunate.

As always, the Greens were optimistic. “I don’t think this campaign could have gone better,” said Ryan. “I think we’re going to surprise people and I think we’re going to win in constituencies where nobody expects us to win.”

Confuse the commentary

“We put climate action at the heart of every single policy,” said Catherine Martin, outgoing TD from Dublin Rathdown.

“We gave it our all,” said Ryan, who would love to return to the Dáil with a team of 15 MPs.

Because of their strong presence in local and European elections, the Greens were early leaders in the race for balance of power. But domestic concerns triggered the global problems. Climate change has not really turned out to be an election problem, but Ryan believes this will be “the climate change choice” and they will confuse the commentary and have a breakthrough.

“We won’t be a small party anymore.”

The octagonal room looked very bare and very green, since not all FG advertising banners, backgrounds and literature were available. The high walls were painted a hereditary green color, the posters around the upper table were light green, and in front of each stood bright green paper cups with the words “Think Green. Drink Green ”.

If the party has a good choice and Ryan reaches his fantastic 15, they will likely go moldy at the Crème de Menthe headquarters.

The result of this overuse of a particular color had a strange effect on the pallor of the three TDs (Ryan, Martin and the youngest winner of the election at Fingal, Joe O’Brien) and two candidates (Peter Kavanagh, Dublin Mid-West, and Sean McCabe) from, Meath East) facing the media. The reflections from the television lights didn’t help, but they looked green around the gills.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Ivana Bacik and Ged Nash from the Labor Party: Mr. Nash has just completed his second antibiotic course, which was slowed down by the flu. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

The party chairman interviewed Radio Kerry before the final press conference. He has high hopes for her Kingdom candidate, Cleo Murphy, as well as for all of her “Wild Atlantic Women” running in the west of Ireland. “I’ll probably get shot because I said that.”

He says it is likely that the last place will be a fight between Murphy and Danny Healy-Rae. “Our first Greens Council was elected in Kerry. People forget that. Cleo vs. Danny? It has a great chance there. “

If the numbers are good, how does Ryan, a former communications minister, imagine becoming a Tánaist? “The greatest cure for ambition is to have been in the middle before. It washes you out somehow. “

Get out and vote

Back in front of Leinster House, two of Labour’s best seating prospects urged people to get out and vote on Saturday. Outgoing senators Ged Nash (Drogheda) and Aodhán O’Riordáin (Dublin Bay North) were very cautious in predicting the results.

O’Riordáin said he got a haircut because voters kept confusing him with Eamon Ryan. With outgoing TDs Finian McGrath and Tommy Broughan announcing their retirement today, he knows he will never have a better chance of a successful return to the Dáil.

After taking off his socks in the constituency, he says if he doesn’t succeed this time: “I can just as well throw my hat on.”

Nash has just completed his second antibiotic course, which was slowed down by the flu. He held one of those diamond-shaped election posters that are popular with candidates.

“Diamonds are forever. Or until the next election – April,” he joked. In Leinster House, no one bets on the next government that has a reasonable amount of time.

Before the Labor people appeared at the gates, the TDs Solidarity / People Before Profit made their final round. Richard Boyd-Barrett, Gino Kenny, Paul Murphy and Bríd Smith (and their beautiful Border Collie) urged voters to “break the FF / FG cycle”.

RBB said “a political earthquake is underway” and the two largest parties are on the break line. Now there is a real opportunity for voters to vote for a leftist government for the first time. “Stay left,” he urged another type of cycle.

In the afternoon, Social Democrats’ Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shorthall showed up at the gates to spin on Dublin Central’s Kildare Street with Gary Gannon.

Your final press conference will take place in Bray on Friday morning. The co-leaders will be happy to see this campaign end if they can only wear coats and accessories that are not available in the Soc Dem signature color purple.

And now just one more day.

Everyone is exhausted.

