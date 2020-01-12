advertisement

BOGOTA – Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, the former commander of demolished FARC rebels, better known by his nominee Timochenko, a senior official said Sunday.

General Oscar Atehortua, Colombia’s national police director, said the officers killed two men who planned to carry out the attack, which was ordered by dissident rebel commanders who decided to return to the conflict last year.

“A terrorist attack that sought to kill Rodrigo Londono Echeverri, president of the FARC political party, was prevented,” Atehortua said at a news conference in the Armenian city.

Police said an informant gave them details of the assassination attempt on Londono.

Londono, who was the top commander of the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) when a peace deal was signed in 2016, now heads the FARC political party, which retained its Spanish initials after changing its name to the Force. of the Common Revolutionary Alternative.

The peace deal gave the FARC five seats in the Senate and five more in the House of Representatives for two legislative periods that expire in 2026.

Atehortua said the two men accused of carrying out the attack died Saturday afternoon on a road between the Quindio and Valle del Cauca departments when police tapped them.

Atehortua said the two dead were in an area where Londono had been in recent days.

He said the attackers would have received military instructions in Venezuela from Ivan Marquez and Hernan Dario Velasquez, nicknamed “El Paisa,” the two former FARC commanders who announced last August that they would return to the armed struggle because they believed the agreement. the peace had been destroyed.

One of the attackers killed by the police belonged to a special government unit responsible for protecting senior state officials and former guerrilla leaders currently engaged in political activities.

There was no immediate response from Londono or the FARC political party. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

