BOGOTA – Colombia is the first country in Latin America to do its own diagnostic tests for fast-spreading coronavirus, a flu-like virus that has killed more than 400 people in China and spread to other countries, the health ministry said on tuesday.

Colombia has no confirmed cases of the disease, but it has tested 50 travelers for the virus over the past five days. Testing capabilities mean that local authorities will no longer need to send samples of potentially infected people to the United States, the health ministry said in a statement.

“We are the first country in Latin America to conduct local diagnostic tests for the new coronavirus, and if necessary, to support other countries,” Health Minister Ivan Dario Gonzalez said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus a global emergency, and experts said many are not yet known, including its mortality rate and transmission routes.

A Hong Kong man died of the virus on Tuesday, the second death outside of mainland China.

The test can detect the virus in up to 24 hours, health officials said, and within eight hours if the patient is in the capital, Bogota.

Total infections in mainland China have increased to more than 20,400, and nearly 200 cases have been reported in approximately two dozen countries, Hong Kong and Macau. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)

