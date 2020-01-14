advertisement

Taber, Alta. crash survivor Dorian Gladue broke both left, a part of the pelvis, a spine, broke his neck and is suffering from internal bleeding after a two-vehicle collision left four dead and injured many others.

Provided / Gladue Heaven / eyJpdiI6IkdHT3VLNVNQeXNLcUd2NEhi

Just minutes before a fatal crash in Taber, Dorian Gladue, 23, had executed his wife, “good grandfather.” By the time she was awake and responding, a two-vehicle collision had left four people dead and her husband seriously injured.

advertisement

“I guessed it when I woke up and said, ‘Good morning, I love you,'” Heaven Gladue said.

“At that point, he had already been in an accident. I had no idea.”

On Friday, a pickup truck southbound and a passenger van carrying nine people collided on Highway 36, about 52 kilometers east of Lethbridge and 250 kilometers southeast of Calgary, killing four people.

The lone wagon owner, a 31-year-old male from Saskatoon, and three passengers of the van, a 26-year-old male from Camrose, a 25-year-old male from Edmonton, and a 29-year-old male from Physician Hat, died at the scene. The remaining six occupants of the van suffered a series of injuries, some of which were life-threatening and were transported to hospital.

The six survivors have all been upgraded to stable condition.

Gladue said it’s a bit of a blur after she found out about the accident.

“I’m just getting released and I don’t know if he was okay,” she said. “I don’t know if he would do it. All I know is that I had to go to him.”

Her husband suffered life-threatening injuries, including broken legs, neck fractures and internal bleeding, and was airlifted to Foothills Medical Center in Calgary by Lethbridge. She rushed to Calgary from her home in Edmonton and was by his side since Friday evening.

Taber, Alta. crash survivor Dorian Gladue broke both left, a part of the pelvis, a spine, broke his neck and is suffering from internal bleeding after a two-vehicle collision left four dead and injured many others. Photo courtesy, Gladue Heaven.

“I’ve tried to keep it together for her, but it’s scary. It’s scary to see her in pain. It’s hard to watch,” Gladue said. “I’m trying to stay positive about it. We have three kids at home. They’re young, eight, four and 1½, so I’m hopeful for them. I have to be, because if I’m not who I will be who? Who will provide what he can do? “

She said her husband would likely undergo three surgeries in order to be able to walk again. He is currently in a halo broom that holds his head and neck in place to aid his recovery. He has movement in the upper part of his body and can speak but it will be a long way for healing.

“He’s guilty that he survived and other people don’t say it and I don’t have to feel guilty about being here. The kids need you,” she said

“As long as he has the support, he will be able to do it. He just has to keep the thought that he will walk and maybe it will never be the way things were, it will never be like him because he’s gone through this horrible accident, but he’ll have to learn to live another way. We all will. “

A fundraising campaign has been created to help the Gladue family cover expenses while Dorian undergoes multiple surgeries. Gladue said she will stay in Calgary during his recovery while her children stay with the family at home in Edmonton.

The people in the van were members of a construction crew employed by Belectric Solar Power Company and were heading to a construction site near Vauxhall when the head-on collision occurred.

The investigation into the fatal crash is continuing.

alsmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @alanna_smithh

advertisement