According to a screenshot of a recently deleted tweet, Collider editor-in-chief Steven “Frosty” Weintraub recently spoke to sources near Lucasfilm who claimed that “a lot of guilt” for the lackluster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “falls on Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. “

In the screenshot taken on January 4th and made available by Reddit user / u / egoshoppe on the subreddit / r / saltierthancrait, Weintraub also stated that “it is J.J. they came back with palpatine. Which was a huge m … “, with the last word supposedly” mistake “.

Weintraub has given no further information and has not explained the alleged tweet on his personal Twitter account.

If Weintraub’s deleted tweet is true, it appears to confirm a recent report from Reddit user / u / egoshoppe.

In this post / u / egoshoppe details that a source told him that Disney is actively sabotaging J.J. Abrams and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to hinder Warner Bros. so they can’t revitalize their DC Comics franchise.

Abrams recently signed a multi-million dollar contract with Warner Bros.

/ u / egoshoppe in detail:

“Disney was one of the studios that took part in this war against Bad Robot last year. Disney was never very interested in BR as a company, but they became interested in JJ because they saw WB (which JJ ended up with) as a major threat. “

He continued to address the issues Abrams had with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker theatrical version and how Disney disrupted Abram’s vision for the film.

In a follow-up post / u / egoshoppe directly cited his source to refute the idea that the original post was not credible.

“I’m surprised that the media even commented on this to refute it all, because even the way they put things is ridiculous and makes them look like they’re trying to cover it up by they look ridiculous outside the box. Top in the mention of keywords / sentences such as “aluminum foil hat” and “conspiracy”. We now live in a world full of fake news and we are all aware that the media now have an agenda. “

The source added:

“Investigative, unbiased journalism is a rarity that only a few publications can afford. It would be one thing to deny something related to the film, but they can literally have no irrefutable evidence of anything to do with a business that few would know about. The average Joe who is tied to a project cannot know this. This is not something that JJ would come to you about, for better or worse. The actors cannot speak freely about this (although I’m a bit surprised about Dominic). Disney is so much bigger than the insights the media see and hear. Peter Sciretta (whom I actually adore and whom I met ironically several times), with all due respect, knows nothing about such things, no matter how you turn them. no matter how well he thinks his sources are. He just can’t. “

They continued:

“I think we should all be careful about what we believe in – that goes for what I say. I have no hesitation in admitting that I come from a biased place and have an agenda too. My agenda is to fight a really massive force trying to control a narrative in such a crafty way. Anyone who says, “But JJ is an established power plant” – bless you, but he’s an ant compared to Disney. Disney – a company that only used it as a tool and threw it away when they no longer liked the decisions it made (decisions outside Disney and decisions where Disney had no business). “

They came to the conclusion:

“I could say a lot more – I want to share more with the world – but that would mean throwing some people that are important to me under the bus and getting them into trouble. I can’t do that, nor can I put them in a position where they feel compelled to go against what they believe in by saying something to say.

I always knew this was a loss of credibility scenario. This is nothing new to me. I would be naive to think otherwise. Planting the seeds is the only thing that is important to me at the moment. “

/ u / egoshoppe added his own thoughts on the subject:

“I have evidence of who my source is, but not many of their claims. I chose to trust them based on our previous interactions. I hope they can share more in the future. Thanks for reading and MTFBWY.”

What do you think of it being deleted from Collider’s Steven Weintraub now? Do you think Disney, and maybe Lucasfilm’s representatives, tried to sabotage Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

