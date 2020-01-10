advertisement

The # 22 Keizer Seahawks could rise in the NAIA polls this week after Gordon’s 34-point bet led to a 90-88 extra-time win on Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH – Mark Gordon had realized his dream of playing Division I basketball. After two seasons in Daytona State, he started for Bethune-Cookman. A year later, however, he played NAIA basketball and it worked out quite well for him, as evidenced by the 90:88 win over Thursday’s extension against Ave Maria No. 11.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Gordon about his move to Keizer. “I’m a senior and just looked for the right place, the right trainer, the right situation. Because I was in a few bad situations, but I finally found the right place.”

Gordon occupies second place in the national team with 28 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in every competition at Keiser’s hot start to the season.

“He was our leader all year round,” said Keizer coach Tae Norwood.

Gordon’s impressive season continued against Ave Maria when he led all goalscorers with 34 points in the # 22 Seahawks’ 2-point win. Gordon scored the winning goal in extra time and ended a fierce competition in which Ave Maria took the lead for the first time and had responded with a free throw to the extra time less than a minute before the end of regular time.

In extra time, Ave Maria led by four points and less than 30 seconds ahead before a Keizer 3-pointer and a Gordon layup finally gave the Seahawks the lead between a Ave Maria free throw.

Keizer No. 22 (14-2) is hardly a win less than the 15 of the previous season in the middle of the season. After a 6-0 start, the Seahawks lead The Sun Conference.

“Finding that will to never stop and believe, trust the process and trust the system. We drove down the track, ”said Norwood of his team’s efforts.

“Every win is big,” added Norwood. “We’ll do our best every night. This happens when you get a rank. You have a goal on your back.”

Keizer led at half time with 43-36 after eleven points in the first half after 10 rebounds from Gordon and Chance Anderson. Fernando Salsamendi and Leo Behrend each scored 13 in the first half for Ave Maria (11-6, 5-2 conference).

Gordon came out of the hot half and scored the Seahawks’ first 10 points in the second half. He picked up his third foul five minutes after half-time but stayed in the game.

Ave Maria was in possession of the ball several times in the second half, but could not take the lead. In the last minute, however, the gyrens followed only one.

A salsamendi putback after a missed 3er gave Ave Maria the first lead of the game, 74-73, 24.5 seconds ahead. The next time he had the ball, Gordon drove to the basket and pulled a foul. However, he missed the first free throw and sniffed the chance of a Keizer victory in regulation. He sent the game into second overtime, where he made up for the failure.

The Sun Conference game of the week did not disappoint. No. 22 Keizer survives No. 11 Ave Maria, 90-88 in extra time at the Student Life Center to remain undefeated in the conference game.

PTS – Gordon, 34

REB – Anderson, 12

AST – Orlic, 4 pic.twitter.com/8CBo4O7ZDJ

– Keizer Seahawks MBB (@KUSeahawksMBB) January 10, 2020

In extra time, Gordon had a 3: 84: 83 (1:24) lead, but Ave Maria regained the lead after a dunk from Salsamendi, who finished with 33 points. After Keiser’s sales, Ave Maria scored another 3-point goal to score 4 points 23.5 seconds ahead and seemed to get the game out of reach.

But the Seahawks showed resilience that, according to Norwood, has contributed to their success throughout the season.

Keizer raced onto the pitch and point guard Ryan Kroll scored a 3 for his first points of the game. Ave Maria awarded the first free throw after a quick foul. Gordon grabbed the rebound, ran up the right side of the square, went straight to the basket, and lowered his layup for the lead.

“We practice late game situations,” said Gordon. “I’ve already seen the setup, so I went to the right side so I could see the screen above.”

Kroll, a graduate of Park Vista, then stole the incoming pass and threw down one of two free throws by a second to seal the win.

“We had worked it out exactly how we wanted it,” said Norwood. “If we didn’t get the theft, it’s pretty quick. We have the free throw shooter we wanted on the free throw line.”

In a blistering start, Keizer led 21: 4 in the first break and secured the first 11 rebounds of the game, five at the end of the offensive. But the gyrenes quickly fought back and reduced the deficit to four in the first half.

“We just came out with a lot of fire and intensity,” said Norwood. “They’re a good team, they’re the country’s eleventh-placed team. I knew they would run away. When I missed the shot, I said to Mark Gordon,” If you can do it, let’s go downhill. “

Keizer has the chance to extend his overall standings against Southeastern in Lakeland on Saturday.

“We have some really talented players,” said Norwood. “But they are so selfless and buy into the system. I tell these people:” We all succeed and we all win as a group. “

