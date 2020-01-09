advertisement

With the Park Vista graduate Ryan Kroll as starter, Keizer made a 13: 2 start

Before this season, Tae Norwood took over the position of Keizer basketball coach and knew immediately that he wanted to redesign the team’s system. Norwood emphasizes the defense of the press, moves quickly in the transition and shoots as quickly as possible.

“I was 16 years earlier [as a basketball coach],” said Norwood. “And we played this style wherever I was.”

Why this system?

“Looking back at my progress in coaching, I said,” What were the most difficult playing styles to play against? “Said Norwood.” It was these teams that really got out, pushed the ball into the crossover, went up and down the floor, and scored a lot of points. “

The change took effect. In the middle of the 2019-20 season, Keizer basketball had a major turnaround from last season when the Seahawks ended a disappointing 15-14. This year’s team are 13-2 with a 5-0 record against opponents of the Sun Conference and ranked 22nd in NAIA’s top 25.However, the Seahawks face one of the biggest challenges on Thursday as they ranked 11th on Ave. Meet Maria.

Keizer brings a strong insult into play with an average of over 90 points per game. Last year the Seahawks were barely older than 65.

“When I look at the statistics at half-time and at the end of the game, the first thing I see is how much more shots we got than our opponents,” said Norwood.

Under the new system, the Seahawks will try 12 more shots per game while shooting a higher percentage and making more free throws than in the previous season.

“It’s not just fun for players,” said Norwood of his system. “But it’s fun to train and fans enjoy coming and watching.”

Norwood likes to have a deep bench and the style keeps the players in suspense. More importantly, it wears out the other team. Keizer maintains the high intensity every day in training and opponents often cannot keep the playing time.

“Day and night,” said Park Vista graduate and junior Ryan Kroll of his team at Norwood. “Everyone has each other’s backs. It’s like a real team. It feels like a brotherhood.”

Norwood immediately rebuilt the squad with transfers from all levels of the competition. The boss among them is Mark Gordon, an older striker who played twelve games with Division I Bethune-Cookman last season. Gordon is second in the NAIA with 27.5 points per game. He scored at least 20 points in every game he played this season.

Recruiting players like Gordon naturally came to Norwood, a long-time recruiting coordinator at several institutions.

“Everyone wants to come to South Florida to play basketball,” he joked.

Kroll, an All County first team player at Park Vista, also makes an important contribution. He is one of the few returning players and has participated in a large part of the team’s turnaround.

Last season, Kroll had a limited role – he only played 12 minutes per game and scored less than three points on average with the Shooting Guard, a position he thought was unnatural. Now, under his third head coach in three years, he’s the starting point keeper.

“He has done a great job playing humble, selfless, and hard, and his ability and willingness to learn every day,” said Norwood. “I tell our point guards that it is difficult for me to play. Because I am a point guard myself, I was a point guard in college myself. I have a hard time with these children.”

Kroll had the advantage of being a local, which gave him time to work with the new coaching staff over the summer.

“He did a really great job of staying here and keeping his body in shape. He focused his mind on learning and collecting our thoughts about how we’re going to play,” said Norwood.

“It helped me a lot to improve my season this year,” added Kroll.

One of Kroll’s favorite moments in his career was his birthday, December 5th. Kroll played the best game of his college career, scoring 18 points in an 80-61 win over Thomas University. Two weeks later, the Seahawks angered Dakota Wesleyan No. 7 shortly before a long break.

After a 14-day break, Keizer returned to the pitch on Saturday and won 82: 80 against Warner University.

Now greet the Seahawks Ave Maria, who has lost her last three games but is still one of the top teams at the conference.

Keizer is ready for a battle.

“Every team at the conference wants to beat us,” said Kroll. “In every team we play in, we will do our best … we just have to keep doing what we do and stay focused and everything will be fine.”

