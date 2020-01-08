advertisement

Popular shows have been shown on the website and the careers of several television authors have been launched, but it is unclear how the brand will develop.

The future of CollegeHumor, the groundbreaking comedy website that grew in importance before the rise of YouTube, was questioned on Wednesday after the brand’s sale led to more than 100 layoffs.

InterActive Corp., the New York-based company that owned CollegeHumor’s parent company, CH Media, sold its brands to CollegeHumor’s chief creative officer, Sam Reich. The terms of the contract were not known, but Deadline reported that “except for a handful” of employees were informed of their layoffs on Wednesday.

Reich, who joined CollegeHumor in 2006, was unavailable for comment, but shared the news on Twitter and said he wanted to continue operating the leading CollegeHumor brands, including Dropout, his comedy SVOD streaming service. “I hope to save Dropout, CollegeHumor, Drawfee, Dorkly and many of our shows,” Reich said on Twitter. “Some will have to take brave new creative directions to survive. You may not agree with everyone. And this is not the last time that I ask for your support. “

CollegeHumor was co-founded in 1999 by Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen and served as the starting point for several well-known television authors and shows. Former CollegeHumor associates Dan Gurewitch and Pat Cassels each write for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”, while Sarah Schneider eventually switched to “Saturday Night Live” for six years before committing to comedy Series “The Other Two”, the first season of which was awarded an A-Review by IndieWire in 2019.

TruTV’s popular “Adam Ruins Everything” started as a CollegeHumor website, and the CollegeHumor brand also had a short-lived sitcom on MTV titled “The CollegeHumor Show”.

One of the most popular college humor shows was “Jake and Amir”, a long-standing comedy series about the disrupted working relationship between Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld. The series spawned a dedicated fandom and released over 600 episodes during its nine-year course.

Regardless, CollegeHumor did not benefit from the changing monetization of the Internet. Variety previously reported that YouTube and Facebook crack through on CollegeHumor’s occasionally promotional content, while the brand’s pitchings to television managers – Hurwitz and Blumenfeld spent two years with a TV pilot by “Jake and Amir” who never developed – were shot down for different reasons.

CollegeHumor launched Dropout in 2018 to address these issues. However, it is unclear whether the streaming service experienced significant momentum. Reich tweeted that although CH Media was “on the way to profitability, we would still lose money”.

A spokesman for InterActive Corp. confirmed the transaction but did not explain why the company decided to sell CH Media.

“Sam was the best choice to acquire CH Media and define its next chapter,” said an IAC spokesman in a statement. “The decision brings CH Media to an owner who is loved by fans, is enthusiastic about the business and sees a future that we believe in.”

InterActive Corp. owns a number of well-known brands, including Ask.com, Investopedia, the digital media publication The Daily Beast and several dating apps and websites such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.

