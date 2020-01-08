advertisement

Barry Diller’s IAC suspended funding for the LA-based humor site CollegeHumor, which resulted in the layoff of over 100 employees, the company’s chief content officer, Sam Reich, said Wednesday.

“IAC, our parent company, made the difficult decision to stop funding us. Today more than 100 brilliant people have lost their jobs, some of whom are my dear, dear friends. Hire them, ”he wrote before adding that IAC had chosen to allow him to“ work with ”the company itself.

“In words that I am sure are as surreal as typing, I will soon become the new majority owner of CH Media,” wrote Reich.

A representative of the IAC did not immediately return a request for comment. Reich did not respond to requests for comment on the financial terms of a sale.

The 20-year-old humor site, which was acquired by IAC in 2006, operates its own YouTube channel and the subscription streaming service Dropout.

Reich conceded the precarious financial situation of the location. “While we were on the way to becoming profitable, we still lost money – and I myself have no money to lose,” wrote Reich. “To make a long story short, I need your support now more than ever. The best way to support me is to stay with Dropout. We still have six months to go: Dimension 20, Um, Game Changer, Breaking News and more. “

In an email reviewed by TheWrap, a staff member announced her immediate dismissal: “With great sadness, I share that the IAC has sold CollegeHumor, which will result in layoffs.” Other employees used Twitter to announce their layoffs and new jobs to ask not only for yourself, but also for your former colleagues.

11 2019 TV winners and losers: From Fox ‘The Masked Singer’ to Jussie Smollett (photos)

We are facing another year full of twists, disappointments and pleasant surprises on TV. Take Jussie Smollett, for example. He started the year as a respected actor on “Empire”. But then came the threatening letter to Fox and the alleged racist and homophobic attack. The entire Internet gathered around him for a moment – and then the police investigation was directed against him. He lost his place in Empire and was charged with 16 crimes, including submitting a false police report, only to suddenly drop the charges against him. And all of this happened before May. Yes, it has been a long year.

Winner: Pro-wrestling is booming like “Dynamite”

There is so much wrestling on television. This fall, “SmackDown” switched from the USA Network to the Fox broadcast channel. TNT launched the weekly AEW series “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite”, “Impact Wrestling” switched to AXS TV and “NXT” was upgraded from a one-hour WWE upgrade to up to two hours live on USA Network. Nowadays, a pro-wrestling week is only full 52 times a year. What a time to be alive (and fake fights). WWE

Winner: Exposing a great success

“The Masked Singer” was the hit of the year 2019, especially considering that Fox’s big hit didn’t debut until the second day of the year. The Oddball Singing Contest was the No. 1 new series in adults between 18 and 49 in 2019, and more than a full Nielsen point over No. 2, NBC’s “Manifesto”. Fox

Loser: Where did the moderators of all awards end up?

Blame Kevin Hart. After a whirlwind of controversy last December, when Hart was named Oscars host in 2019 and didn’t apologize for his well-documented history of making homophobic jokes both on and off the stage, ABC and the Academy ultimately chose the safest variant option of all – nobody. And the result was good. So good, indeed, that the Emmys followed quickly throughout the year. Getty Images

Loser: Jussie Smollett

The Lyons are a bit embarrassed in the current sixth and last season of “Empire” as it is Jussie Smollett who played Jamal Lyon – the openly gay son of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard ). – about the Fox Hip Hop drama until it was written out of the last episodes of season five last spring. Smollett’s exit from the series came a few months after he claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago in January. Getty Images

Loser: Game of Thrones fans (listen to us)

“Game of Thrones”, HBO’s epic story about the struggle for rule over Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms, was rated as less than epic by many viewers with the May series finale. So not only have they lost their favorite show, but in a way that still annoys some of them about series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is there every day, six months after the end of the exhibition. (And let’s not forget this petition.) The untitled “GoT” pre-led by Naomi Watts, which many fans were looking forward to, was scrapped after the pilot’s production. HBO

Winner: Cord-Cutters

Yes, it was undoubtedly a year of advertising banners for people who are not interested in paying for cables but are fine, $ 4.99 / month for Apple’s “Golden Show and SAG Award” Morning Show “alongside other original Apple series and $ 6.99 / month for Disney’s extensive library of movies and TV shows, as well as new originals like Baby Yodra,” The Mandalorian “. And the cable cutters are on their way to 2020, which will entail the introduction of the streaming service HBO Max and NBCUniversals Peacock operated by WarnerMedia. Apple TV +

Losers: These losers

There weren’t as many #MeToo impacts this year as last year, but by the end of the decade, there was still a hint of the movement across the industry. From “NCIS: New Orleans” executive producer Adam Targum to “The Chi” star Jason Mitchell, men continued to face professional consequences for inappropriate behavior in 2019. show time

Winner: PWB

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a whirlwind year. She appeared with the second season of her Amazon comedy “Fleabag”. PWB wrote the series and starred alongside Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest. Their chemistry was so intense that the Internet (and the television academy) collapsed completely in their worship. Her writing is so revered that she has since been hired to improve the script for the next Bond film, “No Time to Die”, and shortly after signing all of these Emmys for “Fleabag”. Amazon

Winner: Media-Merger Consultants

The entertainment industry ended this decade with an upswing. A year after AT&T swallowed Time Warner and converted it to WarnerMedia, two other important media pairings took place. Even if it looks like Disney and Fox agreed to this deal a long time ago (they were right! It was first negotiated in 2017), the deal was finally closed in March. And in December, after years of starting and stopping, Viacom and CBS finally came together again. Getty Images

Loser: Just not wonderful

In retrospect, it was not a good start to 2019 when Netflix and Marvel decided to end their creative partnership and “Jessica Jones” officially finished the book on the “Defenders” universe of the streaming service this summer. But then the hits for Marvel TV fans continued: “Agents of SHIELD” announced that it would end next summer, “The Runaways” ended in December, and “Cloak & Dagger” went on to Freeform after two seasons called off. The latest craze came in October when Marvel TV was relocated under Kevin Feige, which effectively ended the split when it was recorded at Marvel Studios. Netflix

Winner: Your parents’ favorite sitcom

The streaming era has led to an insatiable appetite for library content (no, not for you, Apple), and this year meant an absolute land grab for the rights to classic TV sitcoms. And it was not cheap. “Seinfeld,” which had recently aired a new episode during the Clinton administration, ordered a whopping $ 500 million deal in 2021 to switch from Hulu to Netflix in 2019: “The Big Bang Theory”, “Friends” and “The Office “were other old shows that brought in significant dollars. NBC

