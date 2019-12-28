advertisement

ESPN College GameDay honored the late college football reporter Ed Aschoff today in a touching way.

Aschoff tragically died this week on his 34th birthday due to complications that occurred during a fight with pneumonia. As Rece Davis noted, Aschoff often carried similar pins and other signatures.

“We greet him when we talk about the sport he loved, college football.”

The @CollegeGameDay crew wears a flower revers to pay tribute to Ed Aschoff. pic.twitter.com/KCLptoKFQ8

– ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019

“You may notice that some of us are wearing these flowers. Ed was a great dresser, a great writer and storyteller, and we wanted to pay tribute to him by using one of his favorites for his clothes. He was generous in spirit, kind, and surely we would like to continue to send our prayers and condolences to all of his friends and family members, especially his fiancee, Katy. Ed Aschoff, gone very early. We greet him when we report on the sport he loved: college football. “

Aschoff’s fiancee, Katy Berteau, tweeted sensational details of Aschoff’s last days when doctors raced to save his life. Details such as how Aschoff made sure that the hospital staff were praised for their work, painted a picture of someone who will never be forgotten by those who knew him.

(7/12) I want to share the brightness he showed, even until the last day he was awake. He kept making the doctors and nurses laugh and always thanked and told them what a great job they were doing. pic.twitter.com/ZcZc6k6TVS

– Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 27, 2019

GameDay’s decision to honor Aschoff seems more than appropriate.

(ESPN)

