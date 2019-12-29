advertisement

Much of the discussion about college football playoffs this season centered around the fact that the semi-finals would be on December 28th, not New Year’s Day or New Year’s. It’s been an argument that has been getting around for a few years, as ratings fluctuate depending on matchups and match days.

Traditionally, CFP semi-finals on New Year’s Day (2014-15 and 2017-18) attracted more viewers than New Year’s (2015-16 and 2016-17). Last season, the semi-final was played on Saturday, December 29, and overall ratings were 25 percent lower than in the previous season. This year the games were played the day before, on Saturday December 28th. All eyes were focused on how well the games would go for ESPN and how much the teams involved and the matchups made a difference.

The College Football Playoffs reach a new high!

◾️ Ohio State vs. Clemson becomes the most watched CFP semi-final that was not played on New Year’s Day (eight games)

◾️ 21.2 million viewers increased by 9% compared to the previous year

Complete information on the GFP: https://t.co/rTNHCb3JBv pic.twitter.com/r2VM6pLBHL

– ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 29, 2019

The first semifinals of the day (LSU’s 63-28 drubbing from Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl) reached around 17.2 million viewers via ESPN (peak with 18.9 million spectators in the first half), while the second semifinals (Clemsons more competitive) Victory between 29 and 23) The state of Ohio (Fiesta Bowl) had 21.2 million viewers.

The numbers look pretty good compared to last year. Last day’s semi-final, which was also a slip, attracted 16,809,000 viewers, while the primetime semi-final, which was a tighter competition, saw 19,069,000 viewers. The number of viewers this year had definitely increased. In fact, the Clemson-Ohio State game scored nine percent more than last year in a similar period and was the most-watched CFP semi-final game not played on New Year’s Day, according to ESPN.

Together, the college football playoff semi-finals reached an average of 19.3 million viewers, an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. This makes it the most watched pair of CFP semi-finals that was not played on New Year’s Day.

The CFP semi-final with LSU Oklahoma:

◾️ Generates more than 17.2 million viewers year on year

◾️ The third most popular production / show on Cable in 2019!

CFP details: https://t.co/rTNHCb3JBv pic.twitter.com/AQRPkD2f3e

– ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 29, 2019

This is good news on a front line as good matchups and interesting teams can maintain the momentum for ESPN. But it’s also a clear reminder that things at a semi-final outside of the New Year are still fading compared to the numbers they could draw if the games were on New Year’s Day.

As a reminder: The first CFP semi-final on January 1, 2015 attracted 28.2 and 28.3 million viewers. When the games returned on New Year’s Day on January 1, 2018, they attracted 26.8 and 21.2 million viewers, respectively.

There are, of course, many factors that play a role beyond the specific date of the games (teams involved, game competitiveness, etc.), not to mention the requirements and whims of the bowl games involved. But there is also a clear demarcation between this date and the others that the CFP has tried so far. As good as this year’s numbers are, they can’t keep up with the potential audience on January 1st. ESPN is certainly looking to get back to that date (as well as the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) in the 2020-21 season.

LSU and Clemson will compete for the national title on January 13, 2020, and we can expect some very large numbers to be released for this title as well.

(ESPN)

