advertisement

CALABASAS, California – John Altobelli, longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was killed along with his wife and daughter in the Sunday helicopter crash that also killed retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

The 56-year-old Altobelli died with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who was about 13 and played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter, said Altobelli’s younger brother, Tony Altobelli, the school’s sports information director.

advertisement

They were among the nine people on board the helicopter when it crashed at 10 a.m. on Sunday in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

John Altobelli spent 27 seasons as a trainer at Community College in Costa Mesa, California. The team won a national championship last year and Altobelli was named national coach of the year. He led the team to more than 700 victories and four state titles.

The players he coached included future major leaders Jeff McNeil, now with the New York Mets, and Donnie Murphy, who played for six major league teams from 2004 to 2014. McNeil played for Altobelli in 2012 with the Brewster Whitecaps, a summer college team in the Cape Cod League, ESPN reported.

“One of my favorite coaches I’ve ever played for and one of the main reasons I had the chance to play professional baseball,” McNeil tweeted. “Both baseball and basketball have lost a great one today.”

Orange Coast College announced the creation of a memorial fund for the Altobelli family.

“John meant so much not only to Orange Coast College, but baseball too,” said sports director Jason Kehler in a statement. “He really embodied what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion he put in the game, but especially his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family. “

The team should start the season on Tuesday.

“He treated every player like his own son,” Justin Brodt, Orange Coast’s first baseman, told the Orange County Register. “He wanted the best for everyone involved. That made him such a successful and great coach. “

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement