advertisement

Clean power

January 7, 2020 World Resources Institute

advertisement

Originally published on WRI’s Resource Institute blog.

From Andrew Steer

It seems a lifetime ago when I saw more than 100 heads of state and government waiting in line at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992 to sign the original documents of the Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Biodiversity Convention and Agenda 21. The negotiations were difficult and some leaders were more enthusiastic than others. But it was clear to everyone in the room that this was a moment with a clear moral purpose, a gathering of the global community to tackle critical global threats that no single nation could tackle.

What went wrong?

Almost three decades later, we are further away from resolving these issues than back then. Great results have been achieved in other areas. Real world production and incomes have more than doubled since 1992, poverty has been reduced at an unprecedented rate in the history of humanity, life expectancy has increased dramatically and technological progress has been amazing. But when it comes to collective action to protect global public goods, the governments of the world just didn’t do it. In the last 10 years alone, global greenhouse gas emissions have exceeded total emissions in the two centuries from 1750 to 1950, and scientists believe the loss of biodiversity is 1,000 times faster than natural speed. Today, a million species are threatened with extinction.

The past decade has not been the most proud moment of humanity, although there was a notable exception in the middle of the decade. In 2015, the world witnessed agreement on the objectives for sustainable development and on climate action under the Paris Agreement. For a moment it seemed that the era of cooperation might have re-emerged. But in the five years that followed, we have seen little willingness to compromise for the common good. Deteriorating inequalities within countries, and feelings of powerlessness and resentment among those left behind by globalization and technological change, have focused their attention internally rather than globally. The 20 Aichi biodiversity goals, set 10 years ago, have largely not been achieved. At the Madrid climate conference in December 2019, the negotiators were unable to agree on the time horizon for more ambition, the basic rules for carbon markets or basically almost everything.

It is no wonder that over the past 10 years experts have called the name “The Decade of Distrust” and “The Decade of Disillusion.”

Still hopeful?

So, when we enter 2020, why do we double our efforts at WRI in the belief that this year – and the coming decade – can be different? We believe that seven factors offer a degree of hope that did not exist ten years ago. None of these will in itself bring about the required turning point, but in combination with smart political outreach they can provide momentum for real systemic change.

1) Prove that it can no longer be ignored

Nature itself cries out at a volume that grows every year. Nineteen of the 20 hottest years in recorded history have taken place in the first 19 years of this century. The economic and human toll of extreme weather conditions, droughts, floods and lost natural habitats force everything but the extreme edge to recognize the danger. New science – from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and many other sources – reminds us that problems are more serious than we understood, and that in current trends , will grow in a potentially catastrophic way. Unfortunately, look at how more extreme climate-induced events in 2020 cause more suffering and build up momentum for action.

2) Awakening young citizens

Never before have 7 million people marched with such a single goal, inspired by a 16-year-old Time Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg. Never before have young activists been invited to address the United Nations, national parliaments and the World Economic Forum. As in the case of plastics in the last two years, this civilian climate action has impacted the world: parliaments in 15 countries – ranging from France and the UK to Argentina, Bangladesh and Canada – have declared that they are “climate emergency And 18 countries have now committed themselves to a path to zero emissions. In the 2016 US presidential race, climate change was considered a losing election issue, while it is now central because candidates bid each other in a determined effort to be the strongest in terms of climate change. An important issue for 2020 will be whether the civil movement becomes a truly global phenomenon. Watch the rise of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (April 22) and for the voice of activists at the Ocean Summit in Lisbon (June), the Biodiversity COP in Kunming (October) and the Climate COP in Glasgow (November). See if the theme of a ‘fair transition’ is central to the representation of interests in the run-up to these meetings. Note the tone and direction in the run-up to the November American elections.

3) A new economic story

Ten years ago, the language of considerations prevailed. The benefits of protecting the global commons had to be assessed alongside costs in terms of money, jobs and economic growth. The battle was about discount percentages. Would the benefits far in the future justify the costs today? Now a completely different framework is taking root. The Global Commission on Economy and Climate, for example, demonstrated the opportunities of a ‘new climate economy’, in which smart climate policies can promote more efficient use of resources, induce new technologies, tackle pollution and offer long-term stability. incentives, which combined can lead to gains in both the short and the long term. The language of costs and considerations is replaced by the language of investments and opportunities. This is expressed in various ways, including for example the famous ‘green is gold’ of President Xi Jinping. Although this analytical journey has focused primarily on climate change, parallel insights emerge from the high-level panel on a sustainable ocean economy, and from a number of Business for Nature initiatives in the run-up to this year’s Biodiversity COP. Watch this story spread in 2020.

4) Changing business behavior

The new economic story is starting to take root in business schools and boardrooms. Ten years ago, a small number of business leaders argued for economic action, but even fewer acted. Today, while still a minority, the number is growing faster and intention leads to action. More than 750 large companies have committed to Science Based Targets, and the number is growing. Nearly 200 of them have now upgraded their ambition to be consistent with the goal of staying within a “1.5 degrees warming world” (beyond “below 2 degrees”). These commitments require transparency about both emissions and time-bound plans of companies to become low-carbon in value chains. Why are they doing this? Not because governments demand this (it is not), but because these vanguard companies believe it is smart business, increase their efficiency, motivate their employees and customers and increasingly attract funding. The commitments now account for around 1 gigaton of emissions under scope 1 and 2, and nearly 4 gigaton under scope 3 (including value chains), which corresponds to 10% of total global emissions.

See if these commitments grow in 2020 to such an extent that 20% of large companies in each sector join this group (a point at which experts believe the entire industry could “turn around”). See if these leaders use their lobby muscle to influence government policies and force their business associations to the new economic understanding of the 21st century.

5) Stirring financial markets

Until recently, financial markets were at best neutral in their influence on sustainable investment decisions, and often downright negative due to their conservatism and short-term focus. A sea change is now underway, driven by the recognition of the serious risks associated with environmental change (both physical risks and stranded assets) and by the perceived opportunities for climate action. Changes are therefore driven by both risk managers, including regulators, and asset owners and financial intermediaries who see both profit opportunities and moral objectives. In line with the new economic story, the image is spreading that by investing in high environment, social and governance (ESG), unlike previous insights, companies can increase returns in the medium and longer term. A deeper version of this includes the idea that a focus on shared value will lead to healthier, more profitable and more morally legitimate businesses. These ideas lead to a series of initiatives and coalitions of asset owners and institutional investors (Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance, Climate Action 100+), central banks, regulators and standard setters (Network for Greening the Financial System, Climate Disclosure Standards Board, Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and a new coalition of finance ministers for climate action (which has already attracted 55 members) The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has emerged as the leading force for global voluntary standards and many insiders expect that disclosure will become mandatory in important financial markets in the coming years.

These are early days, but the run-up to the COP in Glasgow offers an important opportunity. See if the leaders of the various initiatives can make the whole rise to more than the sum of its parts and thus form the start of a real movement. Also look at Bank of England Governor Mark Carney in his new role as Special Envoy to the Secretary General for Climate Action and Finance.

6) Coalitions for system change

Achieving the required change cannot be done through incremental actions from individual actors. Leaders’ coalitions – often involving the government, the private sector, science and civil society – are needed to create movements for system-wide change. We see encouraging such coalitions in most important sectors. These include, for example, the Global Commission on Adaptation; C40 and the coalition for urban transitions; the Food and Land Use Coalition, the New Deal for Nature and People and the Tropical Forest Alliance; the Powering Past Coal Alliance; the high-level panel for a sustainable ocean economy; the platform for accelerating the circular economy (PACE); Champions 12.3 for food loss and waste; the Energy Transitions Committee for the ‘hard to reduce’ sectors; and many others. Such coalitions can play a crucial role in clarifying the problem and the possibility of a solution, and in identifying actions that may be difficult for individual players to do alone, but that make good sense when they all act together.

The best of such coalitions will create an upward spiral of trust and action – sometimes called “ambition loops,” in which leaders encourage each other to take more ambitious action. Analysis of previous positive turning points suggests that coalitions of front runners almost always play a positive role. At present, when multilateral collective action is so difficult, such plurilateral approaches are particularly valuable. View the role of these coalitions in the run-up to the most important decision points in 2020.

7) New leadership

In the absence of leadership in the US, the emphasis is often on potential deals between the EU, China, India and other major issuers. Recent EU decisions on its Green Deal, including the focus on a fair transition, offer real hope. But there is also an emerging group of other countries that insist on ambition. So far, 79 countries have committed themselves to increasing their climate ambition in the run-up to the Glasgow COP. Although they represent only 10.5% of global emissions, their collective voice is effective. The group includes many vulnerable small island and African countries that speak with moral authority. It also includes emerging countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and South Africa. Important G20 countries such as Indonesia are also going to intensify. The country has completed an important low-carbon development initiative, demonstrating the positive transformation of its economy in the 2020-2040 period. The government plans to include the findings in its forthcoming five-year plan, with carbon emissions as an important indicator.

Opportunities for global collective action in 2020: important decision points

This will be a great year for the ocean, for biodiversity and nature, and for climate change.

On the ocean, important decisions on protected areas, fish subsidies, governance of the high seas, ocean and climate, ocean data and finances, and much more will be discussed at the UN Ocean Summit in Lisbon in June, at the WTO in September, Biodiversity COP in Kunming in October, and at the Climate COP in Glasgow.

On biodiversitythe ten-year objectives and policies will be negotiated under the Convention on Biological Diversity and must be accounted for much more than the failing Aichi objectives they will replace. They must also focus actions on the causes of habitat loss and geographical goals. The role of China as a host of the COP is an important opportunity. See if China joins other countries in monitoring and regulating the environmental impact of its huge goods trade and its Belt and Road Initiative.

On climate, 2020 is crucial for the future of the Paris Agreement. Five years after the conclusion of the Paris Agreement, countries must increase their ambition. Until now, large channels have waited on the sidelines. The coming months are critical. Care should be taken to ensure that commitments to move to “net zero” – which has not yet been formally defined and may be politically easier – do not replace ambition for the 2020-2030 period, which is now required. As the president of the COP, the UK will have an important diplomatic task in the coming months. See if it and other leaders are able to use the “Action Track” (the large number of commitments that will be made outside of the negotiations) to enhance the cooperative spirit of the negotiations. See if the new group of climate leaders together with leaders of the vulnerable small islands and African countries can create a positive cooperation. Look out for a possible deal between the major issuers, especially the EU and China. See if the Climate Adaptation Summit in Amsterdam in October brings great progress in the areas of finance, agriculture and infrastructure and in turn extends the ambition in Glasgow.

WRI’s commitment

This is a huge and exciting agenda. The stakes are very high, and nobody has to anticipate easy success. The world is going in the wrong direction and turning it around will require disruptive systemic change in all areas of economic life. This is reasonably practicable and affordable and will lead to more prosperity, greater equality and a much better quality of life. But slowness and vested interests are very powerful.

At WRI we are very proud of the work of our 1,000 experts and practitioners, and our many partners. We recognize that if we act alone, we only scratch the surface. We are therefore determined to choose our access points carefully, to always work selflessly with others and to act with intensity and humility. WRI employees in our 11 international offices (Brazil, China, Ethiopia, DRC, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States) are grateful for the deep partnerships that we enjoy and are committed to do everything what we can do to make it the turning point in the coming year.

More denmarks?

We are inspired by the courageous leadership that we see in some communities, companies, cities and nations. All major political parties in Denmark, for example, have recently agreed on a target of reducing emissions by 70% by 2030 and becoming CO2 neutral by 2050. They do not yet know exactly how they will achieve these goals, but their ambition leads to all kinds of innovation and the involvement of lively multi-stakeholder groups. Their goal reflects a deep understanding of what the Global Commission on Economy and Climate has called “the growth story of the 21st century.” Denmark’s economy will change considerably as a result of this decision. It will support and enhance its reputation for advanced technology. Citizens will enjoy cleaner air, better transport, less waste, more green spaces and the knowledge that they are leaders in the revolution to give our grandchildren a well-functioning earth on which to flourish.

Count us in!

WRI will launch its annual stories to view on Thursday, January 9. Register to participate in or tune into the live stream.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

World Resources Institute is a global research organization with more than 50 countries, with offices in Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia and the United States. Our more than 450 experts and employees work closely with leaders to turn great ideas into action to conserve our natural resources – the basis of economic opportunity and human well-being. More information at www.wri.org









advertisement