Lot 48 from this weekend’s Hutchinson Scott New Years catalog sale at Skipton, Yorkshire, is a rarely seen Moorcroft fireplace clock with strong Dundee connections.

Made by James Macintyre & Co of Burslem and designed by William Moorcroft, the clock measures 5.5 inches high, with a pretty pink and blue floral decoration ribbon on a white background, above a flared base with golden edges .

Below, he bears the familiar written signature of William Moorcroft in green next to the three-line printed mark “Made for / Frains Ltd / Dundee”.

This, I admit, is located at the bottom of the Frain marks. In their splendor, the Dundee company smothered their retail pottery with a spectacular view by transfer from their huge emporium on Castle Street.

W Frain & Co was probably the best known hangout for those looking for dinner services or gifts at the end of the Victorian and Edwardian Dundee era. He proudly stamped “The House for Choice” and “Frains Goods Known Everywhere” on his line, and in 1921 became the only Scottish branch of the famous Lawleys of Regent Street.

Frain researched the great princely names of porcelain manufacturers. I saw his brand adorn the creamy dishes of factories scattered in the region of Limoges in France and on the production of the best English companies.

The clock – which I had never seen before – carries a presale estimate of £ 300-400.

In the same sale, a Frain’s of Dundee Macintyre Burslem two-handle tapered vase, also designed by William Moorcroft.

This has a multicolored pansy spray decoration on a marbled green and cream background, and brings the highest estimate from £ 400-600.

I think the auction record for a Moorcroft vase is some distance from that, at £ 22,000!

Photo: Moorcroft, Dundee retailer (Hutchinson Scott Auctions).

