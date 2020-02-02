advertisement

Everything has changed since the former 49er quarterback almost won the Super Bowl five years ago

MIAMI – One piece. Five yards. A flag that was not flown.

Seven years ago, history was made in the Super Bowl when a 49ers receiver who couldn’t free himself from the curious hands of a nuisance cornerback couldn’t get a pass for the fourth and final goal from San Francisco hit late in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

advertisement

The Niners lost this game 34-31 and were relegated to the unforgettable list of very good NFL teams that took second place. It’s never been that way for the man who threw this passport, Colin Kaepernick.

The same could be said about the NFL.

The 49ers made it back to the Super Bowl this year, but Kaepernick had nothing to do with the trip. His name was hardly mentioned. In most cases, this would simply be another example of the tireless churn of players through a league that chews and spits them out. But at 32, Kaepernick could possibly be in its prime. Instead, he hasn’t been in the league for three years.

And yet, if there is a single player who has brought this league to a point that reveals what it is, what it is not and what it could still be when it comes to making conversations about the American experience That is developing well beyond the football field – it is the now unemployed quarterback from Nevada who stood 5 meters before winning the Super Bowl in 2013.

“By losing this job, he gained an inheritance, a career,” said Marcus Hunter, chair of the African American Studies Department at UCLA. “Now he has more than one job. He is an activist thought leader about the state of the race in America. Many young people, including many that I teach, often sit there and wait for what he is going to say.”

Instead of being known forever as a Super Bowl champion, Kaepernick will go under as a quarterback who knelt – first during the national anthem before a pre-season game – to spark one of the biggest controversies in the NFL’s 100-year history. to bring what looks like an early end to his own career.

He explained his reluctant decision not to stand in 2016 to underline his contempt for social injustice in America, a country where blacks are attacked and arrested by the police at alarmingly higher rates than whites.

The decision was supported by teammates, of whom dozens initially joined his protest demonstration.

It drew the anger of a particular cross-section of the country, fueled in part by President Donald Trump, who at a political rally vocalized about how nice it would be for an NFL owner to point to a kneeling player and say: “Get that (guy) off the field now.”

Not long after, Vice President Mike Pence left a 49ers game, some of whom supported Kaepernicks, and knelt during the anthem before a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

It forced the NFL to make a number of uncomfortable decisions, first to simply suppress the kneeling disagreement, later to try to get on with Kaepernick’s cause, albeit with the unspoken hope that the protests would stop.

“He has clearly drawn attention to a social issue that needs to be addressed and that we have not addressed,” said Hall of Fame defender Alan Page, who started a career as a judge at the Minnesota Supreme Court. “There’s a value in that. The problem is that when we focus on things that aren’t really relevant to the problem, we distract ourselves. We are distracted by flags and so on.”

Also distracted: Kaepernick’s career.

Although it’s hard to imagine that not one of 32 teams could find a quarterback place that could disrupt the defense with both their arms and legs. To date, this quarterback has the sixth best TD-to-interception ratio in the history of the NFL, a quarterback not far from bringing a team together within five meters of winning the Super Bowl, there is no place for Kaepernick ,

He filed a complaint against the league, claiming that the teams had worked with him to keep him away, and the parties eventually reached an undisclosed agreement.

In one of last season’s more bizarre 24-hour news cycles, the NFL arranged a training session for Kaepernick in Atlanta that all teams could participate in. But unhappy about the league’s restrictions and rules for training, Kaepernick suddenly withdrew from the NFL-sanctioned event and arranged for another training to take place elsewhere. Only a handful of teams sent scouts, and the day ended with everyone’s questionable intentions.

Did the NFL really want to help Kaepernick?

Did Kaepernick really want to play again?

“We are waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell, who all stop running, stop running for the truth, stop running for the people,” said Kaepernick that day. “Here we are ready to play, we are ready to go anywhere.”

But it didn’t go anywhere.

Before that, the NFL, aware of the need to address Kaepernick’s off-the-field problems, started pumping money into its social justice cause. To date, an additional $ 25 million has been committed and over $ 60 million has been committed. It teamed up with an activist-minded group made up of a few dozen players called The Players Coalition. However, this group did not include Kaepernick, who went his own way after a series of controversial meetings with the leaders who formed the backbone of the coalition.

The NFL called the program “Inspire Change”. The league ran a commercial in the playoffs. Another broadcast is planned for the Super Bowl, in which former wide receiver Anquan Boldin, founder of the Players Coalition, tells the story that his cousin was shot by a plainclothes police officer in Florida.

The irony is not lost that the NFL receives recognition for advancing something that has been suggested by a player who cannot get a job in his own league.

“Doing the right thing for whatever reason is always a plus,” said Page of the NFL. “I didn’t try to describe people’s motives anymore. The important thing is that they do the right thing.”

However, what there is no definitive answer to is exactly what the “right” thing really is.

advertisement