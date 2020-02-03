advertisement

Colin Kaepernick’s remarkable absence from this year’s Super Bowl has been the subject of much discussion.

Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and was instrumental in getting his team into the Super Bowl seven years ago. Now they have returned for the first time since this season, with various former teammates present to show their support.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick was nowhere to be seen when the 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs and instead worked for some very worthy purposes.

As reported by TMZ, Kaepernick spent his Super Bowl Sunday helping the less fortunate.

He started his day volunteering at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. According to reports, he spent more than an hour with staff and visited the building.

Kaepernick then moved to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens, where he partnered with Eric Reid and 100 Suits for 100 Men, a nonprofit that aims to help disadvantaged people find business-style clothing to improve their employment prospects.

The footage taken by TMZ shows Kaepernick in his volunteer work how he helps some men try on their new suits. And his day of good deeds didn’t end there.

Kaepernick also helped serve meals at the SCO Family Shelter with the support of the LES Girls Club (Lower East Side) and the volunteers from Know Your Rights.

In 2016, Kaepernick became a powerful symbol of political resistance when he knelt during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

Kaepernick told NFL Media:

I will not stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that suppresses black and colored people.

For me it’s bigger than football and it would be selfish for me to look away. There are bodies on the street and people who get paid leave and get away with murder.

This is not something that I will direct from anyone. I’m not looking for approval. I have to stand up for people who are oppressed. If you take away my football, my notes from me, I know that I have stood up for what is right.

Kaepernick and his supporters believe he was pushed out of the NFL after his controversial kneeling demonstration.

Although Kaepernick was somewhere else during the Super Bowl, his presence was still felt. Beyoncé and Jay-Z themselves stayed seated during Demi Lovato’s appearance of The Star-Spangled Banner, an echo of Kaepernick’s own protest in 2016.

