Thanks to a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Colin Farrell now gets free skewers for life. For him and everyone else. So, if you’re a fan of Abrakebabra, you might want to find Farrell and become best friends with him.

To put it all in context, Colin Farrell was talking to Kimmel about the wonders of Abrakebabra when he appeared on his talk show last March.

This is a phenomenon that we Irish people all indulge in with regard to these night flows.

At the time, the actor boasted of having an Abrakebabra Gold card, entitling him to free food for life.

Since then, Farrell has come into possession of an even larger possession – the Abrakebabra black card. He even took the card out of his wallet – he said, “There are absolutely no restrictions on Colin Farrell.”

The star of the upcoming ‘The Batman’ (whose lips he kept tight) bragged about how he and Jimmy could get everything they wanted from Abrakebabra with the card. In fact, it could feed the entire audience, which was greeted with enthusiasm.

The next time you spot Colin Farrell in Abrakebabra, you will know what to do.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1yKugTpRjg (/ embedded)

