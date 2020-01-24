advertisement

Colin Farrell confirms what we already know: he plays the penguin in The Batman. However, he denies that facial hair is growing or that he is coloring the hair on his head, as the leaks show.

Farrell was recently with Ellen and said he was starting “something in a few weeks in London” when she asked about the online pictures that were supposed to show him with an umbrella and light hair.

Related – The Batman: New set photos offer a first glimpse of Colin Farrell’s penguin and show Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

advertisement

He admitted that he was playing “Oz Cobblepot … a character called Penguin”, which was very well received by the studio audience.

Farrell turned to the hair and mustache and concluded that he had bleached it and grown it for part one. He claimed the opposite:

“I was not ready for a camera with it. That was me before I was made up. I decided to dye my hair after I was back in Los Angeles, so I went to Rite Aid and spent about eighty dollars on Loreal’s best … and then I had to get someone in and fix it. “

Farrell added that he did a ritual after making a film – doing something “as simple as painting a nail black or getting a haircut” to get out of his last figure. He said dyeing his hair was an example, but he had to change it by turning the Batman around the corner.

Related: Ewan McGregor reveals key details about Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + Series

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1moIJ4WH8VA (/ embed)

Unfortunately, his explanation and honesty are under scrutiny, and for good reason. While Will Smith keeps up to date on the Tonight Show about embellishing his thoughts in promoting his work and Ewan McGregor, who has been lying about the reproduction of Obi-Wan Kenobi for years, the actors have to promote or develop their films always stay up to date.

Farrell could deny and scold because he is obliged to throw people off the scent. His “Oz” or penguin is probably a silver fox, but Farrell and Matt Reeves don’t want to spoil the surprise.

It is also very likely that Farrell has undergone an adjustment. He consistently states that his first call for a day on the set is weeks away, so it doesn’t sound like he hasn’t filmed anything yet.

Related: Bad Boys for Life star Will Smith admits that he has to pretend that he likes a movie in which he only advertises for him

However, The Batman is surrounded by a veil of secrecy, as Farrell told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Wednesday. He added that he and Matt Reeves are still working on designs for Penguin, which supports my faucet theory:

“It’s all very quiet, quiet. But it’s a really nice script that he wrote. He really loves it, man. So we’re still finishing the design and aesthetics of the character.”

Farrell continued that he was still discussing things with Reeves and then wondering about the “nice dark script”. The actor said:

“I’m still talking to Matt Reeves, the director who wrote the script and who wrote a really, really nice, dark script, really gorgeous.”

See also: Zoe Kravitz informs Ellen about Catwoman

Check out a clip below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1yKugTpRjg (/ embed)

Directed by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman will be released on June 25, 2021. A final draft for Farrell as a penguin should be known well in advance.

(Visited 44 times, 50 visits today)

advertisement