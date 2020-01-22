advertisement

Colin Farrell on Ellen | Michael Rozman / EllenTube / WB

“The Gentlemen” star Colin Farrell appears in the Wednesday edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The actor accompanies Ellen to an interview on various topics. Among them: Watch “IT” with his son and play The Penguin in the new Batman film.

advertisement

The episode was pre-recorded and includes an appearance by Jonas Brothers. It will air this afternoon. Check the local deals for the start time in your market.

You don’t have to wait until then to see Farrell’s appearance. An almost 7-minute clip from his interview follows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1moIJ4WH8VA [/ embed]

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor [at] headlineplanet.com.

You may also like

advertisement