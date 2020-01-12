advertisement

Hopefully you haven’t followed Colin Cowherd’s advice lately. Fox Sports television and radio host has followed the last 10 NFL picks he shared on Twitter and on his FS1 show The Herd.

Colin’s last ten NFL picks have led to an incredible 0-10 record. It is not easy to do. https://t.co/OYrSW332UG

– Unhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 12, 2020

advertisement

At week 17, Cowherd had the New England Patriots (-16.5), Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5), Cleveland Browns (-3), Seattle Seahawks (+3.5) and New York Giants (+4) as his “Blazin” 5-inch picks against the spread (the picks would all have been wrong anyway).

Blazin’s 5 picks are in there. Three out of five and we win @FOXBet

Patriots -16.5

Chargers +8.5

Browns -3

Seahawks +3.5

Giants +4

– Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 27, 2019

The Patriots lost 27-24 to the Miami Dolphins, the Chargers lost 31-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns lost 33-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Seahawks lost 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants lost 34 -17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. So that’s 0-5.

Then came Cowhard’s NFL Wild Card Round Picks. Cowherd made his selection directly from The Herd and went with the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL playoffs are here. @ColinCowherd makes his selection for the Wild Card weekend: pic.twitter.com/ypCabYayQQ

– Herd w / Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 3, 2020

The Bills lost to the Houston Texans, the Patriots to the Tennessee Titans, the Saints to the Minnesota Vikings, and the Eagles to the Seahawks. That is four more losses and brings the record to 0-9.

Now we have the NFL division round. Before the Titans-Ravens game on Saturday evening, Cowherd tweeted: “Take my winnings from Clemson and put EVERYTHING on the ravens. Best bet, IMO of the playoffs. “

Take my winnings, w Clemson and put everything on the @ Raven. Best bet IMO of the playoffs. Great show today. @ FS1 cannot wait.

– Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 10, 2020

And the Ravens have just lost 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans. That’s 0-10 for Cowherd.

It is difficult to make the picks run badly. there is obviously some bad luck. For example, the Vikings who beat the Saints and the Titans who beat the ravens were quite astonishing results. But still 0-10? Yikes.

It’s worth noting that Cowherd sneaked in at least a “push” – he picked the 49ers against the spread (-7) and they beat the Vikings by seven.

Negative. He chose SF to win 27-20. They were favorited by 7th Push.

– Unhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 12, 2020

Small steps!

And, at least, Cowherd isn’t the only national sports radio host who has seen ridiculously terrible football matches lately. Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, co-host of ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show” with Stugotz, had a 0-for-14 run with anti-spread bowl picks.

advertisement